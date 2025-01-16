Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers: War for Cybertron Ironhide Coming Soon from Hasbro

The war between Autobots and Deceptions rages on as new Transformers figures have been revealed by Hasbro for 2025

Article Summary Discover the new Transformers Ironhide figure from Hasbro, inspired by War for Cybertron video game.

Ironhide stands 6.5 inches tall, fully articulated, converting to a Cybertronian vehicle in 28 steps.

Features include Energon axe, blaster, and game-inspired design for authentic play.

Pre-order your Ironhide on Hasbro Pulse for $34.99, releasing in May 2025.

Hasbro is back with a new set of Transformers figures from all over the multiverse, including some from popular video game-inspired universes. Transformers: War for Cybertron is a critically acclaimed video game that was released in 2010 and developed by High Moon Studios. It serves as a prequel to the Transformers saga, as it explores the conflict between the Autobots and Decepticons on Cybertron. The game showcases the fall of Cybertron, showing the struggles of our favorite heroes and villains as they fight for control of the planet's future. Hasbro is slowly bringing these characters to life, and now Ironhide, the gruff and battle-hardened Autobot, is ready for his time in the spotlight. Coming in at 6.5" tall, Ironhide is fully articulated and will convert into his Cybertronian car in just 28 steps. He will come with two weapons, an Energon axe and blaster, to help put down some Deceptions. Pre-orders for this new Gamer Edition Transformer: War for Cybertron figure are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $34.99 with a May 2025 release.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Ironhide Studios Series

"Bring the epic action from the Transformers video games into your collection with the Studio Series 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) Voyager Class Gamer Edition Ironhide action figure, inspired by the Transformers: War for Cybertron video game! Studio Series Gamer Edition toys are collectible action figures that feature video game-inspired details and accessories. Convert the Studio Series Transformers action figure from robot to Cybertronian vehicle mode in 28 steps."

WAR FOR CYBERTRON IRONHIDE: This Transformers Studio Series Gamer Edition Ironhide action figure is highly articulated for posability and features video game-inspired deco and details

STUDIO SERIES VOYAGER CLASS: 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) collectible action figures inspired by the Transformers video game and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers video game universe

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!