Transformers War for Cybertron Megatron Ultimate Prime 1 Statue Debuts

Prime 1 Studio has revealed a pricey new Transformers statue as they announce their War for Cybertron Ultimate Megatron statue. Coming in at a massive $1,849, this 28" tall statue shows off the power and strength of the Leader of the Deceptions. The fun does not end there either as Prime 1 Studio equipped this statue with a nice assortment of swappable parts and LED effects. For accessories, Transformers collectors get two swappable right arms, three swappable left arms with different arm positions and weapons. LED effects have been integrated into Megatron Pulse Cannon and the eyes for a deeper more intense display capabilities. Collectors can click here to pre-order and check out more details and all of the picture below,

"The Decepticons will bring this world to order! My victory will mark a brilliant, new beginning! Peace through Tyranny. Prime 1 Studio presents the cruel, iron-fisted leader of the Decepticons in our Premium Masterline Series: PMTF-06UT: Megatron Ultimate Version from Transformers: The War for Cybertron Trilogy! He worked his way up from lowly drone worker to Cybertron's Gladiatorial Champion! Now, his primary goal is to bring Cybertron back to its Golden Age by any means necessary…and he is not going to let anyone, much less the Autobots…stand in his way!"

"Never back down from a fight, Megatron comes with fully illuminated LED eyes and devastatingly powerful Fusion Cannon! This incredibly recreated statue comes with two (2) swappable right arms and three (3) swappable left arms, which offer more flexible storytelling and display opportunities. Megatron is ready for even more conflict as he stands triumphantly over a badly beaten or even mortally wounded Omega Supreme! The elaborate base features the Decepticons logo…front and center."

Specifications:

Transformers: War for Cybertron themed, battle-damaged Omega Supreme base

LED-Illuminated Eyes and Fusion Cannon

Two (2) Swappable Right Arms

Three (3) Swappable Left Arms