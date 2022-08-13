Transformers x Canon Collaboration Arrives with Camera Optimus Prime

Transformers collaboration pieces are all over as of late with team ups with Jurassic Park, Ghostbusters, Top Gun, and even Street Fighter. Some of these collaborations are truly awesome, while others are very, very odd. Well, another new and interesting one is here as the Takara Tomy line of Transformers is ready to take your picture as a Canon team up is here. The hit camera company and Optimus Prime are combining forces with a unique Autobot. Optimus Prime will say goodbye to his iconic truck form and now will transform into the mirrorless Canon EOS R5 camera. The Canon camera body, as well as the lens, can be removed like the actual camera, and Optimus Prime's new R5 state shows the lens on the chest. Accessories include a mini Canon EOS R5 for Optimus to hold as well as the legendary Matrix. The Transformers x Canon Optimus Prime R5 comes in at $169.99, is set for a February 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"In the Transformers' annual collaboration project, This figure transforms into a robot from the mirrorless camera Canon EOS R5. The camera state EOS R5 mode is reproduced at 80% scale of the actual camera, and the camera body and lens can be removed like the actual camera. The Optimus Prime R5 state has a symbolic design with a lens on the chest. The figure is also holding the EOS R5 handheld!"

Product Features

4.33 x 6.69 x 7.87 inches (11cm x 17cm x 20 cm)

Made of plastic

Canon & Takara Tomy collaboration

Transforms from camera to robot

Instructions may or may not include English translation

Box Contents

Optimus Prime body

R5/RF lens

Matrix

EOS R5 Handheld Camera

Lens shield

Instruction manual