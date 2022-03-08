Transformers x Funko NFT Event Kicks Off on March 15

Funko continues their Digital Pop NFT events as they return collectors to the world of Transformers once again. NFTs are the newest and silliest craze, but Funko does things differently as some digital Pops have the ability to become physical collectibles. Like most Funko NFT events, two different Packs will be revealed with a Standard Pack which includes 5 Digital Pops for $9.99, and a Premium Pack, which includes 15 Digital Pops for $29.99. There will be 18,000 Standard and 18,000 Premium Packs will be offered, giving collectors plenty to collect. That being said, only 6 Digital Pops will have the ability to become physical releases with 4 Legendary, 1 Grail, and 1 Royalty which you get for collecting all the Transformers Digital Pops. These will consist of:

FREDDY FUNKO – Royalty – 2,397 Available

SIDESWIPE – Legendary – 1,550 Available – 1.72% Chance

RUMBLE – Legendary – 1,550 Available – 1.72% Chance

HOT ROD – Legendary – 1,550 Available – 1.72% Chance

DEVASTATOR – Legendary – 1,550 Available – 1.72% Chance

OPTIMUS PRIME – Grail – 999 Available – 0.28% Chance

The Transformers x Funko NFT Digital Pop event kicks off on March 15 at 2 PM EST right here. Most of these events have a digital line, but you are assigned a spot randomly adding a little luck factor to the drop. The chance at a Physical Pop is easily the biggest pro to a release like this and Transformers Bumblebee Freddy Funko is one of the coolest in the sets. It will take 120 days after release for physical Pops to be redeemed and collectors can find out the process below as well as a look at what they can acquire next week. Roll Out!

SNAG A PACK (OR TWO) – Buy Standard or Premium packs during the primary sale. For information on how to buy packs on the secondary market, join us on Discord and our friendly moderators will help guide you.

LAND A REDEEMABLE DIGITAL POP! – Collect any Digital Pop!™ of the Legendary or Grail rarities and become eligible to redeem for a rare, exclusive physical collectible that matches the Digital Pop!™

BECOME FUNKO ROYALTY – Want more? Upon completing your Royalty Collection (by collecting at least one of each Common, Uncommon, Rare and Epic Digital Pop!™), you become eligible to receive a rare physical collectible figure designed exclusively for this release.

REDEEM – Redemption Tokens will be issued to your account 120 days after release for any completed Royalty Collection sets or Legendary / Grail Digital Pop!™. Redeem for a physical collectible within 30 days of receiving your Redemption Token.