Transformers x Green Bay Packers NFL Autobot Revealed by Hasbro

Two worlds are collide as the Transformers universe is going for a touchdown with a new set of NFL converting robots

Tundra Prime, the frozen-field tactician of the Autobot gridiron, has arrived and is here to represent the Green Bay Packers in the 2025 Transformers x NFL lineup. That is right, two words are colliding once again as Hasbro unveils new football themed Autobots. Standing 5.5 inches tall, the Green Bay Packers are getting a new mascot as Tundra Prime takes to the field. This new hero features a classic green-and-gold Packers deco and converts into a football helmet in just 23 steps. In robot mode, Tundra Prime is ready to get that touchdown while taking down as many Decepticons as he can mid-play.

Hasbro seems to be in the early stages of these figures, as only digital renders are being offered. However, we do know accessories are included, including a mini football and helmet for Tundra to wear. These new Autobots are an interesting collab, but perfect for the Green Bay Packers if they want to bring some hometown pride to Cybertron. Pre-orders for the Transformers x NFL Tundra Prime are set to arrive on Amazon soon for $24.99 and are expected for a Fall 2025 release.

Transformers x NFL Crossover – Green Bay Packers Tundra Prime

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Pre-order on April 22 at 12AM ET on Amazon; available Fall 2025.) Experience the epic combo of TRANSFORMERS robots and the NFL with the TRANSFORMERS Green Bay Packers Tundra Prime toy! This 5.5-inch figure converts from robot action figure to football helmet mode in 23 steps."

"With intricate poseability and accessories like a mini football the figure can hold and a mini helmet that the robot figure can wear, this unique collaborative action figure makes an awesome addition to any TRANSFORMERS or NFL collection. Look for more TRANSFORMERS collectible toys (each sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

