Transformers x Pittsburgh Steelers Autobot Steelsmash Has Arrived

Energon has landed in some NFL stadiums and has created some new and impressive Transformers collaboration figures

Hasbro's Transformers × NFL collaboration continues to go for a touchdown, and this time the focus is squarely on Steelsmash. Bringing Cybertronian flair to the Steel City, this Pittsburgh Steelers–inspired entry is hitting the field and ready for action. Steelsmash stands 5.5 inches tall and transforms from a fully articulated robot into a Steelers football helmet in just 23 steps. As expected, he features a blend of classic Transformers mechanics along with the signature bold black-and-gold colors of the Steelers. The figure comes packed with themed accessories, instructions, and fun extras like a mini football and a small helmet that the robot can wear.

The Steelsmash Transformers x NFL figure is one of four in the wave and will play alongside the Dallas Cowboys Starblitz, Green Bay Packers Tundra Prime, and the Kansas City Chiefs KC-59. With newly designed packaging that highlights the crossover, Steelsmash stands as a creative fusion of gridiron toughness and the Transformers' robotic style, now available for purchase. Collectors can bring home Steelsmah and the rest of the NFL crossover figures right now for $27.99.

Transformers x NFL: Steelsmash

"With intricate poseability and accessories like a mini football the figure can hold, and a mini helmet that the robot figure can wear, this unique collaborative action figure makes an awesome addition to any Transformers or NFL collection. Look for more Transformers collectible toys featuring favorite characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

