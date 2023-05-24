Miles Morales Spider-Man Swing On Into Hot Toys with New FIgure Hot Toys is diving into the Spider-Verse with an impressive set of collectibles from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Spider-Verse awaits as Hot Toys is giving fans a new 1/6 scale figure from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. A new adventure awaits Miles Morales, and Hot Toys is faithfully bringing him to life with a brand new figure. Miles will be donning his brand new spider-suit featuring a semi-transparent design but it is also made from a nicely crafted stretchable fabric. Spider-Man fans will also be Abel to display him in his street clothes well, allowing for even more display options. Jeans, a hoodie, a jersey, kicks, and all of his Brooklyn style are faithfully captured here, and Hot Toys has included an unmasked head sculpt to finish the look.

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse animated styling is still there, and this figure will look amazing with upcoming 2099 and Spider-Gwen releases. From a dynamic base featuring The Spot to plenty of accessories, this is the Miles Morales Spider-Man figure you want. We can only expect more Across the Spider-Verse figures to arrive in the future; maybe a Spider-Punk or Scarlet Spider figure may even arrive. Price, pre-order info, and release date are unknown, but all things Hot Toys can be found here.

Enter the Spider-Verse with Miles Morales and Hot Toys

"There's an elite crew with all the best Spider-people in it?!" – Miles Morales. Brooklyn's one and only Spider-Man is swinging back into action! After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

"Inspired by the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie, Hot Toys is presenting the new 1/6th scale Miles Morales Collectible Figure to prepare you for the upcoming adventure from the other dimension. The greatly-poseable figure features a newly developed Miles Morales head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball system and a masked head with multiple pairs of eye pieces to create different expressions. A newly designed body that depicts his physique, comes with a black Spidey suit is specially made with a semi-transparent yet stretchable fabric, while the under layer gives off a metallic blue shimmering effect."

"His trendy outfit is faithfully recreated through careful choice of fabric, from the outer coat, hoodie, denim vest, jersey top to the denim jeans and sculpted sneakers. More detailed accessories include The Spot diorama accessories, comic book, assorted web accessories, spider sense effect graphic, multiverse themed backdrop, and a dynamic figure stand. A Special Edition available in selected markets includes an interchangeable masked head with partially unveiled lower face as exclusive bonus item."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!