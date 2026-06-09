Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

Travel Back to 1954 with Super7's Newest Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla

The King of the Monsters is back as Super7 has just unveiled Wave 07 of their Toho Ultimates! Godzilla action figures

Article Summary Super7 unveils Toho ULTIMATES! Wave 07 with a Godzilla 1954 figure inspired by the King of the Monsters’ debut film.

The 8-inch Godzilla action figure features premium sculpting, articulation, swappable heads, hands, and a hinged jaw.

Accessories include Dr. Daisuke Serizawa and the Oxygen Destroyer, plus a Super Pack Bonus through Super7.

Godzilla 1954 ULTIMATES! pre-orders are live now for $95, with the collectible figure set for release in December 2026.

The king who started it all emerges once again, as collectors can now witness the arrival of the new Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla figure. The monster's unforgettable debut inspires this new release in the groundbreaking 1954 film. Born from the fears of a post-war world and awakened by nuclear testing, the King of the Monsters was never just a monster, but a force of nature and humanity's consequences. The stories of Godzilla have continued to grow over the years, but the creature that started it all has a place in many fans' hearts and now on their shelves.

Standing roughly 8" tall, this new, highly articulated and detailed figure includes a nice selection of swappable heads and hands. The King captures every detail of that original 1984 cinematic terror, from its rugged scales to its haunting expression. Super7 was sure to include a fun addition to this release, with Dr. Daisuke Serizawa included to witness the might of Godzilla once again. Pre-orders for the new 1954 ULTIMATES! Toho figures are already live for $95 with a December 2026 release date. Be sure to pre-order directly from Super7 to acquire the Super Pack Bonus, with additional accessories.

Toho ULTIMATES! Wave 07 – Godzilla '54

"Get the fishing boats out of the water! A tidal wave of terror rises from the sea and stalks the earth to crush all in its path as a Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla 1954 Figure. Inspired by the classic black-and-white film, this 8" scale, intricately sculpted figure is ready to do battle in your collection. Premium paint details make this highly articulated collectible come to life in all its glory."

"Accessories include multiple interchangeable hands and heads (including a head with a hinged jaw) and a figure of Dr. Serizawa with the Oxygen Destroyer. Everything comes packaged in a beautifully designed collector-friendly window box. Hurry to create massive kaiju chaos with an ULTIMATES! Godzilla 1954 figure."

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