Travel Under the Sea with LEGO's The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell LEGO wants to become Part of Your World with their latest set as we travel Under the Sea with The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell

A new live-action version of Disney's The Little Mermaid is on the way, reinventing the classic cartoon. To help celebrate the arrival of Ariel's new adventure, LEGO has unveiled an impressive and mighty new Disney set. The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell has arrived, coming in at 1,808 pieces. The set features 5 mini-figures with Disney's Ariel, King Triton, Karina, Indira, and Ursula, as well as pieces for Sebastian and Flounder. The Royal Clamshell is 12.5" tall and 12" wide, showing off King Triton's throne, as well as Ariel's treasure hideout and even Ursula's mysterious lair, all in one set. The Little Mermaid fans will be impressed with the Disney LEGO set, and it will make travel Under the Sea. The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell is priced at $159.99, is set for a May 4, 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live right here.

The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell Arrives at LEGO

"Share your love of Disney's The Little Mermaid with this LEGO® | Disney The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell (43225) set. Based on the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid movie, this detailed, 1,808-piece set showcases 3 key areas: King Triton's throne rock, Ariel's hideout filled with treasures and Ursula's mysterious cave – all in a unique shell designed for display. This premium, detailed LEGO set includes 5 well-known characters from the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid movie – Disney Princess Ariel, Karina, Indira, King Triton and Ursula LEGO minifigures, plus Sebastian and Flounder LEGO figures. Once built, the seashell makes an impressive display piece."