Turn Up the Heat with Hasbro's Marvel Legends X-Men 97 Sunspot

San Diego Comic Con is here and that means some brand new reveals are coming off the floor including new Marvel Legends figures

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Marvel Legends Sunspot figure from X-Men '97 at San Diego Comic Con 2024.

Sunspot features his new X-Suit, flame effects for his hands, and alternate hands for dynamic poses.

Based on Roberto da Costa’s iconic mutant powers and updated X-Men '97 animated series look.

Available for pre-order now at $24.99, with a Fall 2025 release alongside other X-Men Legends.

Sunspot, aka Roberto da Costa, debuted in Marvel Comics with Marvel Graphic Novel #4: The New Mutants back in 1982. He is a wealthy Brazilian teenager, and his mutant ability manifests as the power to absorb solar energy, giving him enhanced strength and a shadowy, energized form. His struggle with his powers and heritage was central to early New Mutants stories, showcasing themes of identity, pride, and responsibility. Disney captured this beautifully with the animated X-Men '97 series, making Roberto a new gateway into the ongoing mutant story for new and old fans.

Sunspot is a fun addition to the team, and now he is ready to join your team as Hasbro debuts its latest Marvel Legends figure. Turn up the heat with this figure as Sunspot suits up in his new X-Suit, and he will feature a pair of flame effects for his hands. Oddly enough, a swappable blacked-out headsculpt is not included, which was one of his biggest elements of his mutant powers. Sunspot will debut as part of X-Men '97 Marvel Legends Wave 3 along with Jubilee, Cable, Logan, Morph, and Emma Frost. Pre-orders are already live for $24.99 on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers with a Fall 2025 release.

Sunspot Joins the X-Men with a New '97 Marvel Legends Figure

"Sunspot is a trust-fund Casanova with a bit of flair who's always chosen the path of least resistance in life…that is until some familiar faces from the X-Men's past come knocking at his door. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Sunspot action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97."





"The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including a set of alternate hands and power FX. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine series-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

