Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: ,

Two-Face Joins Mondo's 1/6 Batman: The Animated Series Collection 

Coming to life from Batman: The Animated Series, Mondo has announced their new Two-Face 1/6 Scale Limited Edition figure 

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Two-Face from Batman: The Animated Series debuts as a 1/6 scale collectible from Mondo, limited to 1,500 pieces.
  • The figure stands 12 inches tall, featuring Two-Face’s iconic split suit and scarred visage from the classic show.
  • Includes exclusive accessories: four swappable portraits, Arkham Asylum straitjacket, weapons, and coin-flip hands.
  • Priced at $235, Two-Face pre-orders are set to launch on Mondo November 4, 2025 at 12 PM EST for Batman fans.

Two-Face, one of Batman's most tragic foes and, first appeared in Detective Comics #66 (1942). Created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, he was once Gotham's idealistic district attorney, but  Harvey Dent was horribly scarred by acid during a trial. This created a psychological split between his good and evil sides, but he followed his twisted moral code, allowing chance to fuel his actions. In Batman: The Animated Series (1992), his story is given deeper emotional weight as he was a friend of Bruce Wayne. In the two-part episode "Two-Face," he is seen as the victim of trauma and fate, and now he joins Mondo's 1/6 scale Batman: The Animated Series collection. 

Standing 12" tall, Two-Face is featured in his iconic white and black suit with half o his body featured scarred blue skin. Limited to only 1,500 pieces, Mondo is releasing this bad boy as a limited edition, which will come with exclusive accessories. This will include extra heads and a swappable Arkham Asylum straitjacket body. From dynamite, pistols, a Tommy gun, and more, Two-Face is ready to bring down the Batman for $235. Pre-orders are not live yet but are expected to arrive at Mondo on November 4, 2025 at 12 PM EST. 

Batman: The Animated Series – Two-Face 1/6 (Limited Edition)

"This is my world now. A dichotomy of order and chaos, just like me." Don't bother to adjust the picture … the newest addition to our BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES 1/6 scale line is Big Bad Harv!Complete with swappable hands, portraits and weapons, our twisted Two-Face 1/6 Scale Figure hunts Gotham City's heroes, dictating their fate with the flip of a coin. But that's not all … Restricted to 1500 units, this Limited Edition also features exclusive extras including bonus portraits plus an Arkham Asylum straitjacket!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES

  • Two-Face Figure
  • Neutral Portrait
  • Angry Portrait
  • Scared Portrait
  • Half-Shrouded Portrait
  • Alternate Straight Jacket Torso
  • x5 Pairs of Hands, including matching Coin Flips
  • Drum Gun
  • x2 Pistols
  • Coin
  • Lighter
  • Walkie Talkie
  • Dynamite Bundle
  • Figure Stand

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.