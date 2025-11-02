Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Batman, mondo
Two-Face Joins Mondo's 1/6 Batman: The Animated Series Collection
Coming to life from Batman: The Animated Series, Mondo has announced their new Two-Face 1/6 Scale Limited Edition figure
Article Summary
- Two-Face from Batman: The Animated Series debuts as a 1/6 scale collectible from Mondo, limited to 1,500 pieces.
- The figure stands 12 inches tall, featuring Two-Face’s iconic split suit and scarred visage from the classic show.
- Includes exclusive accessories: four swappable portraits, Arkham Asylum straitjacket, weapons, and coin-flip hands.
- Priced at $235, Two-Face pre-orders are set to launch on Mondo November 4, 2025 at 12 PM EST for Batman fans.
Two-Face, one of Batman's most tragic foes and, first appeared in Detective Comics #66 (1942). Created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, he was once Gotham's idealistic district attorney, but Harvey Dent was horribly scarred by acid during a trial. This created a psychological split between his good and evil sides, but he followed his twisted moral code, allowing chance to fuel his actions. In Batman: The Animated Series (1992), his story is given deeper emotional weight as he was a friend of Bruce Wayne. In the two-part episode "Two-Face," he is seen as the victim of trauma and fate, and now he joins Mondo's 1/6 scale Batman: The Animated Series collection.
Standing 12" tall, Two-Face is featured in his iconic white and black suit with half o his body featured scarred blue skin. Limited to only 1,500 pieces, Mondo is releasing this bad boy as a limited edition, which will come with exclusive accessories. This will include extra heads and a swappable Arkham Asylum straitjacket body. From dynamite, pistols, a Tommy gun, and more, Two-Face is ready to bring down the Batman for $235. Pre-orders are not live yet but are expected to arrive at Mondo on November 4, 2025 at 12 PM EST.
Batman: The Animated Series – Two-Face 1/6 (Limited Edition)
"This is my world now. A dichotomy of order and chaos, just like me." Don't bother to adjust the picture … the newest addition to our BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES 1/6 scale line is Big Bad Harv!Complete with swappable hands, portraits and weapons, our twisted Two-Face 1/6 Scale Figure hunts Gotham City's heroes, dictating their fate with the flip of a coin. But that's not all … Restricted to 1500 units, this Limited Edition also features exclusive extras including bonus portraits plus an Arkham Asylum straitjacket!"
PRODUCT INCLUDES
- Two-Face Figure
- Neutral Portrait
- Angry Portrait
- Scared Portrait
- Half-Shrouded Portrait
- Alternate Straight Jacket Torso
- x5 Pairs of Hands, including matching Coin Flips
- Drum Gun
- x2 Pistols
- Coin
- Lighter
- Walkie Talkie
- Dynamite Bundle
- Figure Stand