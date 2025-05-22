Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Mario Kart

Two New Mario Kart Racers Arrive at LEGO with Wario & King Boo

LEGO is returning to the world of Mario with a new selection of themed sets as they go for gold with some new racers

Article Summary LEGO debuts new Mario Kart sets featuring fan-favorite racers Wario and King Boo with unique vehicles.

The 512-piece set includes buildable Badwagon and Teddy Buggy karts, each with a shell-launching feature.

Compatible with LEGO Mario, Luigi, and Peach interactive figures to unlock special Mario Kart effects.

The LEGO Mario Kart – Wario & King Boo set will be available August 2025 for $49.99.

LEGO continues to bring the world of Nintendo to life with some impressive themed video game sets. We have seen Super Mario Bros, Animal Crossing, and Donkey Kong Country all get some pretty unique releases. Well, LEGO now has a need for speed as they bring Mario Kart to life with a new set. Get ready for tow new racers as Wario and King Boo are speeding into action, bringing their unique flair to your LEGO collection. The LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Wario & King Boo set comes in at 512 pieces and features tow bailable karts and figures.

Racers will be able to build Wario and his Bandwagon with detachable glider as well as King Boo and his Teddy Buggy. Both karts have shell launching functions, and the karts will be compatible with the Interaction Super Mario figures from LEGO for Luigi, Princess Peach, and Mario. Their inclusion with the set will add Mario Kart sound/visual effects to their abilities, taking this set easily across the finish line. The Mario Kart – Wario & King Boo set is priced at $49.99 and is set for an August 2025 release.

LEGO Mario Kart – Wario & King Boo

"Race, drift, glide and battle with this LEGO® Super Mario™: Mario Kart™ – Wario & King Boo toy vehicle playset for kids (72038). An exciting Nintendo® character gift idea for boys, girls and any gamers aged 8 plus, the set features 2 LEGO Super Mario figures, brick-built models of the iconic Badwagon and Teddy Buggy vehicles, plus 2 traffic cones. Each kart has a shell-launching function and drifting action, and the Badwagon has a detachable glider that also fits on the Teddy Buggy."

"Place a LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ figure (from sets 71439, 71440, 71441 or 72043 – sold separately) in either kart for interactive play, triggering unique kart sound/visual effects for honking, drifting and gliding. Look out for other LEGO Super Mario sets (sold separately) for other characters and vehicles to race and battle against. This set contains 512 pieces."

