Unwrap Some Wizarding Wonders with Our Harry Potter Gift Guide

December is almost here and we are rounding out some of the best collectibles to bring home his holiday from the world of Harry Potter

It is that time of the year when binge-watching the Harry Potter films is a must, reliving magic, Quidditch, and chocolate frogs. The holiday season is upon us, and whether you're shopping for your favorite Gryffindor or the most cunning Slytherin, we've conjured up the ultimate Harry Potter Gift Guide to make this holiday truly enchanting. We explored the reaches of Hogwarts, Dragon Alley, and even the Forbidden Forest to round up some truly magical items that witches and wizards will want to unwrap this year.

Wand Replicas for Dumbledore's Army 🔮

Join Dumbledore's Army in style and wield the magic that fought against the dark forces at Hogwarts. The Noble Collection is ready to break some rules with this impressive six-wand collection that features wands for Harry, Hermione, Ron, Ginny, Neville, and Luna. Everything is displayed on a gorgeous scroll hanging wall display with a stamp from Dumbledore. This magical set can be found right here; just be sure not to get caught by Umbridge.

Magical Button-Ups Conjured from RSVLTS

Elevate your wizarding wardrobe with stylish and themed Harry Potter apparel from RSVLTS with new button-downs and reversible jacket. Their newest collection features some love for the Marauder's Map, a trip to Potions Class, some Defense Against the Dark Arts, and even the power of the Deathly Hallows. Each button-down is featured in RSVLTS signature Kunuflex material that never shrinks, is breathable, and super comfy. The magic of Harry Potter can be here just in time for the holidays right here, and be sure to check out all of the previous magical releases as well.



Display the Sword of Godric Gryffindor 🗡️

For the brave and chivalrous, the Godric Gryffindor Sword Replica is the epitome of wizarding prowess. The Noble Collection has outdone themselves this time, with a truly magical dimply piece, allowing fans to put this magic epic right on their wall. The sword can not be removed from the mount, and a lot of detail was crafted into the hilt making it a highlight for any member of Gryffindor. Wizards and witches can find this replica right here.

Bring Home the Marauder's Map Wand Collection

You might have seen the wand collection before, but nothing like this with The Noble Collection's Marauders Map set. This collection features authentic replica wands of the mischievous map's creators with Remus Lupin, Peter Pettigrew, Sirius Black, and even James Potter! The gang is all together and with some wand that Harry Potter fans hardly ever see. The Marauder's Map wall mount is nicely detailed and takes the display to new magical heights, and it can be found right here.

Decorate with Hogwarts House Pillows 🏰

Transform your living space into a cozy common room with these lovely Hogwarts House Pillows. Whether you're a daring Gryffindor, a wise Ravenclaw, a loyal Hufflepuff, an ambitious Slytherin, or just want a chocolate frog, these pillows add a touch of house pride to every couch, chair, or bed. Each pillow is packed with detail and will come with a plush companion that can be found hiding inside each pillow, fans can find these magical pillows right here.

