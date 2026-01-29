Upgrade Cosmic Legions Opor-a-Tiv83 Figure with New Character Pack

Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: cosmic legions, four horsemen

Article Summary Upgrade your Cosmic Legions Opor-a-Tiv83 with a new character pack from Four Horsemen Studios.

Includes three alternate head sculpts and neck supports inspired by Man-E-Faces and T.U.5.C.C. design.

Accessory set offers human, alien, and robot looks, adding custom options to your 6-inch scale figures.

Available for pre-order now at $20.99, made for Opor-a-Tiv83 but compatible with many Legions figures.

The Cosmic Legions: Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Opor-a-Tiv83 Upgrade is here to add some customization to your collection. This new accessory set from Four Horsemen Studios is designed specifically to match the Opor-a-Tiv83 figure. Rather than releasing a whole new figure, collectors will be able to snag up this inexpensive pack to add some fun Man-E-Faces inspired design to the T.U.5.C.C. Opor-a-Tiv83 figure. This specific pack includes three alternate head sculpts and neck support pieces painted to match the character from the T.U.5.C.C. soldiers faction of the line.

Each add-on will allow collectors to mix and upgrade their figure's look with human, alien, and robotic appearances. Each one is packed with impressive detail, and it will be great to build this figure and add a dash of Eternia to your display. It is fun to see this kind of upgrade pack still alive and kicking, and pre-orders are already live on Big Bag Toy Store for $20.99 with a Q3 2026 release date. Be sure to check out some of the other Cosmic Character Packs also coming soon from Four Horsemen to help take your collection even further.

Cosmic Legions: Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Opor-a-Tiv83 Upgrade

"It's time for an upgrade! Four Horsemen is excited to bring a new wave of Cosmic Character Packs to upgrade and showcase your favorite Cosmic and Mythic Legions figures! The Opor-a-Tiv83 Upgrade "Cosmic Character Pack" set includes 3 alternate heads and neck support pieces! While these accessories can be used with a variety of Mythic Legions and Cosmic Legions figures, they were specifically painted to work with the Opor-a-Tiv83 figure from Cosmic Legions."

Product Features

6-inch scale (15.24cm)

Made of plastic

Compatible with most Mythic and Cosmic brand figures

Designed specifically to match the Opor-a-Tiv83 Cosmic Legions figure

Box Contents

3 Alternate head sculpts

Neck support pieces

