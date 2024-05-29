Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: playmates, voltron

Voltron: Defender of the Universe 40th Anniversary Set Hits Playmates

Voltron: Defender of the Universe is celebrating its 40th Anniversary and Playmates is bringing all the lionbots together

Article Summary Playmates announces Voltron 40th Anniversary Lion Voltron box set with all five lions.

Special collection includes transformable figures, weapons, LED and sound effects.

Assembled Voltron figure stands an impressive 16 inches tall with iconic Blazing Sword.

Set for Q3 2024 release, priced at $109.99, with pre-orders available at select retailers.

As many collectors know, Playmates has reissued their Voltron: Defender of the Universe figures. Each Lionbot has its own figure, which has been seemingly a Target Exclusive, and yes, they do all connect together. Well, Playmates has unveiled that a brand new Voltron 40th Anniversary Lion Voltron box set is on the way, collecting the entire bot in one special collection. This special box set will include all five lions that are fully transformable and feature articulated elements along with their own signature weapons and accessories. However, these bots do combine to create the infamous Voltron: Defender of the Universe figure that stands at a whopping 16" tall.

This intergalactic robotic hero will include his signature Blazing Sword as well as the Spinning Laser Blade. Playmates have also included LED and sound effects for this figure, which will take the heroics to new levels. It is fun to see a whole box set for these figures, and if you want to save time on hunting these figures down in store then look no further. The Lion Voltron Set is priced at $109.99 and is set for a Q3 2024 release, with pre-orders arriving at Fan Channel sites like Big Bad Toy Store.

Voltron: Defender of the Universe 40th Anniversary Set

"Collect all of the power of Voltron at once! You can bring the power of all 5 Lions of Voltron together to blast the evil Galra and defend the universe by stopping their quest for power. This figure set includes all 5 Lions, their signature energy weapons, and more accessories. Activate the lights, and combine the lions to unlock new phrases and sound effects!"

Product Features

16 inches (40.64cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the legendary Voltron: Defender of the Universe cartoon series

Highly detailed

LED and sound effects

Box Contents

Black Lion figure Sword Shield

Red Lion figure Triple blaster Knife

Yellow Lion figure Double blaster Spiked wheel

Blue Lion figure Triple blaster Sound cannon

Green Lion figure Blaster

Weapon pieces

Instructions

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!