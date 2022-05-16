Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary Star Wars Droid Arrives

It is no secret that Walt Disney World has its own set of exclusive Star Wars collectibles. Star Wars Galaxy's Edge is easily one of the amusement park's peak attractions, and fans can not get enough. Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary is here, and that means a whole new set of celebratory items have arrived for the event. It looks like the Star Wars brand is also joining in on the fun as a brand new Star Wars Astromech has arrived for the celebration. Let me introduce you to R2-W50, who is an astromech until that is designed to serve the royal house in Naboo. The Droid features a "white", blue, and yellow deco, which is the same as the color being used for Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary.

The Disney Parks Exclusive Star Wars Droid Factory figures have been incredible with themed designs for events and holidays. I personally love the Halloween Droid, and it is awesome to see one arrive for the big event. The card back is nice with artwork of the new droid along with a Naboo backdrop. No accessories are featured, but with a theme design like this, you don't need any. Thankfully, shopDisney has some of these bad boys online for purchase right now, and fans can find the Star Wars Droid Factory Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary R2-W50 droid here. Be sure to get him before it is too late, and be on the lookout for more exclusive Droid Factory figures at the parks if you visit.

"Meet R2-W50 – a loyal astromech unit who was designed to serve the royal house. This unique droid figure is inspired by Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary with iridescent coloration – perfect for Star Wars and Disney collectors across the galaxy."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort

Fully sculpted R2-W50 droid figure

Iridescent 50th anniversary design

Part of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection

Collect all the Star Wars Droid Factory figures, each sold separately

The bare necessities

Ages 4+

Plastic

Droid: 2 1/2" H x 1 3/4" W x 1 1/8" D

Packaging: 9" H x 6" W x 1 1/2" D

Imported