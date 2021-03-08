ShopDisney Gets Exclusive WandaVision Scarlet Witch Doll

The series finale of WandaVision has arrived, placing the stepping stones of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4. Some people are not too happy with the ending, but the MCU is based on the real world rather than the comic book version of it. We get realistic answers to events like Wanda's grief and her struggle with the loss of Vision to Thanos. More will come out of the Scarlet Witch as the MCU progresses forward, and we already know she is in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness. Hopefully, we will get her in her new costume, which is also featured on the new exclusive doll available at shopDisney.

Standing 10.5 inches tall and featuring 22 points of articulation, the Scarlet Witch is more powerful than ever and has a new badass costume to prove it. With her crimson cloak, metallic paint, and red costume design, fans are getting a modernized debut of her comic book costume. This doll features rooted hair, on-screen accurate detail to the costume, as seen in the series finale of WandaVision. The Special Edition Scarlet Witch WandaVision Doll from shopDisney is priced at $44.99. She is set to release in April 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Stay tuned for more amazing WandaVision season finale collectible reveals throughout the day.

"In collaboration with Marvel Studios, Disney Store is proud to present this Marvel special edition action doll of Scarlet Witch, also known as Wanda Maximoff, the powerful telepath from WandaVision on Disney+. This detailed doll features 22 points of articulation and comes in an authentic costume that includes her iconic crown and outfit inspired by the season finale."

Magic in the details

Special Edition

Scarlet Witch action figure

Outfit is inspired by her finale appearance in Marvel Studios' WandaVision

Finely detailed

Molded red and black bodice that is topped off with a unique silver buckle design

Shimmering skirt with matching fingerless gloves

Woven pants with red and gray stripe details

Crimson cloak, printed with a metallic burgundy pattern

Molded plastic, iconic crown

Molded plastic boots

Rooted hair

22 points of articulation

Inspired by WandaVision, now streaming on Disney+