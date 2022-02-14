WandaVision White Vision Getting New Statue from Iron Studios

One of the biggest things to come out of WandaVision was the return of Vision with S.W.O.R.D bringing him back got life. White Vision is a blank slate with noting making him who he was as the original Vision was a combination Ultron, Jarvis, Bruce Banner, and Tony Stark. This version is what they all feared as he has no attachments and no memories of his previous life. It is up to Wanda's Vision to take on this deadly and powerful version of himself, and Iron Studios capture him with their newest WandaVision statue. Standing at 13 inches tall, White Vision is nicely sculpted, featuring his new look and will come with a fabric cape. He is displayed levitating over the fallen library which goes along with the companion WandaVision statue seen here. The 1/10 Art Scale White Vision WandaVision statue from Iron Studios is priced at $149.99, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"On a destroyed scenery, the ghostly figure of a humanoid-being artificially created floats after having his body reconstructed and being reactivated by Chaos Magic. Devoid of his memories and emotions, he prepares for combat with his clenched fists, he's about to fight his counterpart created by the same mystic forces that revived him, manipulated by his once lover Witch Wanda Maximoff. Just like in the episode "The Series Finale", ninth and last episode of the Wandavision series from Disney+ channel, Iron Studios present the statue "White Vision – Wandavision – BDS Art Scale 1/10″, with the synthezoid avenger on his new form, in a pedestal that brings debris and books in the wood floor of an old library in the city of Westview."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Cloak made in fabric

Product dimensions: 13 in (H) x 5.9 in (W) x 5.1 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.4 lbs

MSRP: USD 149,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022