War Machine Gets a Mech Upgrade with LEGO's New Marvel Heroes Set

Step into the Marvel Universe with LEGO as they unveil a new set of impassive constructions sets including an upgrade for War Machine

A new Marvel Comics Mech set has arrived from LEGO as War Machine is getting a deadly new upgrade. The Iron Man arsenal is already pretty heavy but War Machine is loaded with some crazy tech to already take down any threat. However, sometimes even heroes needs upgrades and the War Machine is getting an impressive one with LEGO newest Marvel set. Coming in at 154 pieces, this mech is packed with 3 stud shooters, on his shoulder, and two on the arms. LEGO even included some extra Ammon, to make sure that War Machine gets the job done. These Marvel Mech Sets from LEGO are simple, fun, and just packed with a great set of Easter Eggs and gadgets. Even War Machine will come with a swapper James Rhodes LEGO Minifigure head, which is amazing. This War Machine Mech is set to go online in January 2024 for $14.99, and be sure to add more Marvel Mech to your collection with Rocket Raccoon, Wolverine, Ghost Rider, and more.

War Machine Upgrades to Mech Armor with LEGO

"The LEGO® Marvel War Machine Mech Armor (76277) buildable playset features a buildable, fully jointed robot for kids, boys and girls aged 6+ and comes with stud shooters and a minifigure pilot. The mech's chest opens to reveal a cockpit for the War Machine minifigure pilot. There are 3 stud shooters – 1 on the mech's shoulder and 2 on its arms – and a storage box on its back for extra ammunition."

"This posable Marvel figure has jointed arms, legs and hands so fans of War Machine and mech warriors can enjoy endless hands-on battle action. Kids can expand the play possibilities even further by combining this buildable toy with other LEGO Marvel mechs in the range (sold separately). For added digital fun, builders can zoom in, rotate models in 3D and track their progress using the fun, intuitive LEGO Builder app."

Buildable mech warrior toy for kids – Treat Super Hero boys and girls aged 6+ to hands-on action with LEGO® Marvel War Machine Mech Armor

Posable mech – With jointed arms, legs and hands and a LEGO® Marvel War Machine minifigure at the controls, this robot building toy is designed for dynamic action

3 stud shooters – Kids put the minifigure into the construction toy's opening cockpit then send it into battle with 1 shooter on its shoulder, 2 on its arms and a box on its back for extra ammunition

Expand the fun – This buildable mech with stud shooters is compatible with the many other LEGO® Marvel kits, sold separately

LEGO® Marvel range – The extensive choice of LEGO Marvel building toys are designed to deliver endless imaginative build-and-play possibilities

Portable play – Standing over 4.5 in. (11 cm) tall, the 154-piece buildable War Machine set puts epic robot adventures into kids' hands, wherever they go

