Watch Out as Iron Studios Unleashes Jurassic Park's Dilophosaurus

You better cover your eyes as Iron Studios debuts their latest Jurassic Park Icons statue. It looks like the deadly Dilophosaurus is back and ready to join the hunt and join your growing dino collection. The Jurassic Park Icons line s a roughly new series of statues that pack expensive detail in tiny format for inexpensive prices. The Dilophosaurus comes in at a whopping 3.5" tall and features the deadly dino in attack position with its frill exposed. All of the terror and color is faithfully recreated here, bringing this spliced movie monster right out of Jurassic Park. Iron Studios even captures the dinosaur's unique pattern and deco as well as textured detail, giving dino experts the best band for their buck. These statues are pretty remarkable for the size they are created in, and if you want something more static over Mattel's Hammond Collection, then this line is for you. The Jurassic Park Icons Dilophosaurus is priced at $49.99, set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here. Fetch the stick, stupid.

Cover Your Eyes! A Dilophosaurus is Nearby

"Shaking the fans hidden on its neck and hissing to announce the attack, with the ability to spit a tar poison, aiming for the eyes to stun its prey before devouring them. Dilophosaurus was the species responsible for the death of corrupt Jurassic Park programmer Dennis Nedry. They hunt in packs while young, but only the leader has permission to slay the prey."

"Originally, they lived during the beginning of the Jurassic period, before the mosquitos were confirmed by the fossil record. With more gaps than usual in their DNA sequence, they were recreated by InGen with the golden dart frog DNA to fill the gaps in its genetic sequence, resulting in an even deadlier creature, with traits that the original never had. Another release by Iron Studios is the statue "Dilophosaurus – Jurassic Park Icons", adding another carnivore predator to the collection."