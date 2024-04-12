Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: Marvel Comics, pcs, x-men

Watch Out for the Juggernaut with New PCS Marvel Gamerverse Statue

Nothing can stop the Juggernaut and PCS is about to capture just that with their newest Marvel Gamerverse statue

Article Summary PCS unveils new Marvel Gamerverse Classic Juggernaut statue from the classic X-Men arcade era.

Statue stands 9” tall with a '90s arcade-inspired design, capturing Juggernaut's immense power.

Collectors can pre-order the $250 Juggernaut statue for January 2025 release on Sideshow's website.

The Juggernaut 1:10 statue features detailed paintwork showcasing his classic costume and muscles.

Cain Marko is back as the unstoppable Juggernaut as PCS has unveiled their latest Marvel Gamerverse Classic statue. Coming to life from the classic era of X-Men arcade video games, Juggernaut will now join Sabretooth for this new Gamerverse line. Before his debut in the digital world, Cain Marko was introduced in X-Men #12 back in 1965. He was created by the one and only Stan Lee and artist/co-writer Jack Kirby. Wielding the power of the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak, the Juggernaut possesses superhuman strength, durability, and unstoppable momentum, so once he starts moving, he can not be stopped.

Coming in at 9" tall, this new Gamerverse Juggernaut is ready to take down the X-Men once again with a slick '90s arcade design featuring a bulky frame and mighty hands. His classic Marvel Comics armor is featured as well, with tons of muscle definition, to help showcase the power of the Juggernaut. Collectors can try to contain the power of Cain Marko for $250, who is set for a January 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live for his new statue online. Be on the lookout for more Marvel Gamerverse Classic releases from PCS, with Wolverine, Sabretooth, and Spider-Man.

Juggernaut Marvel Gamerverse Classics 1:10

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio is proud to present the Juggernaut 1:10 Statue, the latest (and largest!) installment in the Marvel Gamerverse Classics line. Nothing can stop the Juggernaut! – and you can see why when you take in the size and stylized proportions of this mega-sized menace. The Juggernaut 1:10 statue is fully sculpted to recreate his vintage video game look complete with oversized hands and feet as well as a pose that will be familiar to any 90's arcade aficionado."

"His grimacing teeth and determined expression peer out from beneath his signature helmet indicating his singular purpose and unwavering aggression towards anyone foolish enough to stand in his way. The Juggernaut statue is painted in his classic brown and maroon look, with extra care taken to emphasize his massive muscles and classic costume details. Add some serious strength to your collection and pre order the Marvel Gamerverse Classics – Juggernaut 1:10 Statue by PCS today!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!