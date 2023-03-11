Watch Out for the Velociraptor's with LEGO's Next Jurassic Park Set Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Jurassic Park with LEGO as they return collectors to the original park once again in brick form

The power at Jurassic Park has been mysteriously turned off, and the power must be restored to escape. However, with the islands power failing, dinosaurs are on the loose, and LEGO is capturing all the action. To help celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Jurassic Park, LEGO is dropping a fantastic array of themed sets. One of which is a nice kid-friendly ages 4+ set titled the Velociraptor Escape featuring Ellie and the Parks Game Warden, Robert Muldoon. Coming in at 137 pieces, kids and adults can build an exciting and simple Velociraptor set. A variety of accessories and buildable equipment is included, like an off-road vehicle, dino pen, and lookout tower. These dinosaurs are pretty massive and will be fun for any Jurassic Park fan to collect. The Jurassic Park Velociraptor Escape set is priced at $39.99; it is set for June 2023, and can be seen here.

"Clever girl." — Robert Muldoon, Jurassic Park

"Youngsters can learn to build and play with this awesome LEGO® Jurassic World Velociraptor Escape (76957) toy playset for ages 4 and up. Inspired by an iconic Jurassic Park scene, it features a dinosaur pen with a tower, breakout function and winch to lower food to the Velociraptor figure. A cool gift idea for young kids, the set also includes a buildable off-roader vehicle, 2 minifigures and fun accessory elements to inspire creative play."

"LEGO 4+ building toys introduce young kids to a universe of their movie favorites, TV characters and everyday heroes. They are specially designed with Starter Bricks so even first-time builders can construct vehicles, buildings and more with just a bit of help from an older sibling or adult."

Starter set – Introduce kids aged 4 and up to LEGO® Jurassic World toy playsets with Velociraptor Escape (76957), featuring a posable Velociraptor figure, quick-build dinosaur pen and an off-roader

2 minifigures – Dr. Ellie Sattler and Robert Muldoon, plus a frog figure. Accessory elements include a toy walkie-talkie, tranquilizer, hot dog, dinosaur poop and a dinosaur egg in a buildable nest

Playful features – The dinosaur pen features a tower with a Starter Brick base to make buildingeasier, a winch with a feeding basket, a gate for the off-roader and a fence with a breakout function

Gift idea for ages 4 and up – Easy to build and rebuild after a raptor breakout, this 137-piece LEGO® Jurassic World starter set makes a fun birthday, holiday or surprise gift for young kids

Build and play – The tower and dinosaur pen, inspired by the Jurassic Park movie, measures over 6.5 in. (17 cm) high, 6.5 in. (16 cm) wide and 4 in. (11 cm) deep