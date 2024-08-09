Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: marvel, mondo, x-men

Watch Out Suga, X-Men's Rogue Arrives at D23 with Mondo Exclusive

Get ready for some new uncanny collectibles as Mondo has unveiled some brand new limited edition X-Men releases for D23

Rogue, also known as Anna Marie, made her first appearance in Avengers Annual #10 in 1981. Created by Chris Claremont and Michael Golden, she is a prominent member of the X-Men. Rogue's mutant ability allows her to absorb the powers, memories, and even the life force of others just through skin contact. She was initially introduced as a villain with the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants but would later join the X-Men and has been a fan-favorite mutant ever since. Even to this day, Rogue continues to bring her beauty, power, and Southern charm to the Marvel Universe, like her uncanny performance in X-Men 97'.

It looks like Rogue will now be attending this weekend's D23 event, as she is getting a brand new Uncanny Variant 1/6 figure from Mondo. It looks like the previous Limited Edition figure is back with an updated deco featuring a more 97' paint scheme with a metallic green, yellow, and brown jacket. She is packed with accessories like five total swappable heads, including one from X-Men: Evolution. Rogue will be priced at $235; she will be limited to 1500 pieces, and will be offered as a D23 exclusive and arrive online today on the MondoShop at 1 PM EST.

X-Men: The Animated Series – Rogue – Uncanny Variant

"A badass who always packs a punch, Rogue is at her fiercest in X:TAS, and we're excited to add this knockout to our Mondo 1/6 scale line. Standing 11.75 inches high, the X:TAS Rogue 1/6 Scale Figure comes complete with swappable hands and portraits to show off her complex power set and personality.

Concept Design and Sculpt by Alex Brewer. Paint by Mark Bristow. Packaging Art by Dan Veesenmeyer. Packaging Design by Jordan Christianson. Photography by Raúl Barrero."

Product Includes list:

Rogue Figure

Neutral Portrait

Angry Portrait

Winking Portrait

Evolution Portrait

Cyclops Power Portrait

Destroyed Blaster Right Hand

Energy Absorption Left Hand

Glove and Ungloved Hand

4 Pairs of Hands

Standard Black Round Base

Sentinel Base

Limit Edition of 1500. Payment Plans Available. Estimated to Ship in August 2024. Ships to Select Countries. Free Shipping to the United States, Canada, UK and the EU. $235

