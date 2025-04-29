Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: godzilla, Tamashii Nations

We Capture Godzilla: Minus One with S.H.MonsterArts Showcase

Coming to life from the Godzilla film that dominated the box-office as we take a closer look at the S.H.MonsterArts figures

Article Summary Godzilla Minus One returns to the franchise’s dark roots with a critically acclaimed, award-winning film.

The S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla Minus One figure showcases intricate sculpting and film-accurate design details.

Crafted by Yuji Sakai using 3D film data, this collectible stands 6.3 inches and boasts enhanced articulation.

Available now for $134.99, this MonsterArts release is a must-have centerpiece for Godzilla collectors and fans.

Godzilla Minus One is a 2023 Japanese film directed by Takashi Yamazaki, returning Godzilla to his terrifying roots. Set in post-World War II Japan, the film dives into a country that has already been devastated by war and a nuclear attack. However, things only get worse as they are now facing the unstoppable horror of Godzilla. Unlike the MonsterVerse or previous versions of the King of the Monsters, this one is a pure force of destruction. The film received widespread critical acclaim for its emotional storytelling, stunning visual effects, and deep respect for the original 1954 film's tone.

Godzilla Minus One even made history as the first Japanese-produced Godzilla film to win an Academy Award (for Best Visual Effects). With success like this and it being a kaiju film, you can believe there are plenty of collectibles to bring home for this monster. One of which is from Tamashii Nations, as they added the Minus One beast to their popular S.H. MonsterArts line. Tamashii Nations' S.H. MonsterArts line is a premium collectible series that has focused on creating highly detailed, articulated figures of iconic kaiju and movie monsters. You can not have a movie monster without thinking about the king who is now front and center, as we have the Minus One Minus Color version MonsterArts figure in hand, and boy is he a beast of a collectible.

Standing approximately 6.3 inches tall, this meticulously crafted figure utilizes 3D data right from the film and features intricate sculpting by renowned kaiju artist Yuji Sakai. Tons of detail are featured with this design, and it gives dedicated fans a closer look at the creature that helped with an Academy Award. While the monster is articulated, it has its limits, so do not push them too far, as it is easily one drop away from broken fins. The S.H. MonsterArts line is truly a work of art, and its releases show the dedicated work that is put into it. We have covered plenty of MonsterArts releases here and there, but getting one in hand is something else, and it really is a gorgeous collectible from its enhanced articulation, detail, and so much more. A release like this is more than a toy, but it's almost a near-perfect replica of the monster taking right off the screen and surely will be a highlight to any fan's Godzilla Minus One collection. Kaiju fanatics can snag up the S.H. MonsterArts Godzilla (2023) Minus Color Ver. right now for a monster $134.99.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!