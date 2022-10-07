Funko Debuts New Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Pops at NYCC 2022

Frightmare on Fun Street is underway as Funko takes on the Big Apple with New York Comic Con 2022. Funko Fright Night kicked off tonight, dishing out a fearful time for attendees and even giving Funatics a taste of the future. While we did not attend the big event, we did get some delightful treats from it, like the announcement of a new set of Pops. This new set of Pops is unwrapped right from the Pop Animation with a new slew of Pop Vinyls for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba! The hit anime is back with even more Slayers and Hashira to fill out your shelves. The new set of Demon Slayer Pops will consist of:

Inosuke Hashibura – 7th Form

Kanao Tsuyuri

Love Hashira – Mitsuri Kanoji

Flame Hashira – Kyojuro Rengoku

Wind Hashira – Sanemi Shinazugawa

Expand Your Demon Slayer Funko Pop Collection

This is a pretty heavy-hitting list of major characters from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. This line-up consists of three Hashiras, with Flame, Love, and Wind alone entering the line as well a very popular insect-inspired Slayer. We have already seen some of the other Hashira already in Pop form, too, like the Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka (AAA Anime Exclusive) as well as the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito (SDCC Exclusive) and even Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejime (Hot Topic Exclusive w/Chase). We are very close to getting the whole band together, and now we just need Insect Hashira Shinobu and Serpent Hashira Obanai to finish the set. One of my favorite additions to this unwrapping is the long-awaited arrival of Regoku! The Flame Hashira easily stole the show after the events of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Mugen Train. So, it is fantastic that we can bring a Pop of him home, and Funko did a remarkable job bringing him to life. These Demon Slayer Pops are packed with color and detail, making them an absolute treat for any anime fan. Collectors will be able to lock down pre-orders for these Slayers in mid-January 2023. Stay tuned for more Funko reveals out of Frightmare on Fun Street. Tasty!