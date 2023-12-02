Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, Willy Wonka, Wonka

Willy Wonka is Ready to Change the Candy World with Hot Toys Cosbaby

Step into the world of Wonka as Hot Toys is dishing out a tasty new Cosbaby figure for the upcoming prequel film featuring the hit candy maker

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new Cosbaby figure of Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka.

Collectible features signature outfit and captures actor's likeness from 2023 film.

Available mainly overseas, North American fans can find it at Sideshow Collectibles.

Piece stands 11 cm tall, with fine details like embroidery on Wonka's magenta tailcoat.

"So quiet up and listen down. Nope. Scratch that, reverse it." Willy Wonka is here and for a new generation as Timothée Chalamet becomes Wonka. This magician, inventor, and chocolate maker is ready to steal your heart with a new story that is sweet and filled with a nougat filling. Hot Toys wants collectors to bring this sweet artist home with a brand-new Cosbaby figure. That is right, Wonka is getting its first collectible with this delightful new figure. Wonka is featured in his signature outfit from the upcoming 2023 film with a hat, purple jacket, cane, and briefcase. This adorable figure captures some of the actor's likeness and will be a truly sweet figure for any home or office. Fans will be able to find this Willy mainly overseas at Hot Toys stores, but Sideshow Collectibles is the home for all things Hot Toys in North America. So keep your eyes glued there and catch Wonka in theaters on December 15, 2023.

Willy Wonka Cosbaby from Hot Toys

"Whether you are a bookworm or a movie fan, you know who Willy Wonka is in Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory! He is a magician, an inventor, and most importantly a chocolate maker. What's a better candy than Chocolate to warm your heart this December? Hot Toys is pleased to present the Willy Cosbaby (S), sharing the joy from chocolate with fans!"

"Who in their right mind wants a chocolate that makes you fly?" Prepare to be amazed by this right mind of Willy Wonka as he creates any chocolate you want! Look at his top hat overflowing with endless supply of ideas! Along with the carefully recreated curly hair with details, Wonka raises his brow, waiting for your reaction to his surprises. He puts on his signature magenta tailcoat, and patterned scarf and vest. The tailcoat also comes with detailed embroidery! Lastly, ever wonder what's in his suitcase? It is his travel factory and for sure it will impress you with the finest ingredients! This Cosbaby (S) measures approximately 11 cm tall. Here, try one. Discover the magic of Wonka with the latest Willy Wonka Cosbaby (S) and let Wonka's idea inspire you!"

