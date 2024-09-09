Posted in: Collectibles, Star Ace Toys | Tagged: ghostbusters, star ace toys

Winston Zeddmore Joins Star Ace Toys 1/6 Scale Ghostbuster Line

It is time to bust some ghosts as the legendary Ghostbusters are back and with a new set of 1/6 scale figures from Star Ace Toys

Article Summary Winston Zeddemore joins Star Ace Toys' 1/6 scale Ghostbusters figure line with a detailed Ernie Hudson likeness.

The figure features 30 points of articulation, a fabric jumpsuit, accurate likeness, and various accessories.

Accessories include a light-up Proton Pack, Proton Beam, and other realistic Ghostbusters gear.

Pre-orders for Winston Zeddemore are live for $284.99, with a release set for Q1 2025.

Star Ace Toys is getting ready to bust some ghosts as they unveil their latest 1/6 scale action figure. Winston Zeddemore, portrayed by Ernie Hudson, is back as he joins the Ghostbusters with an impressive new release. Winston is the everyman of the Ghostbusters team and was first introduced to audiences in 1984 as the man who just needed a steady paycheck. However, as time goes on, he quickly becomes an essential member of the team, bringing his more grounded logic to the team, unlike his eccentric co-workers. Winston has stayed a faithful member of the team for many years and even suited back up with the latest film, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Now, fans can bring home Winston on a 1/6 scale with 30 points of articulation, accurate likeness, and a fabric jumpsuit. As for accessories, Star Ace has included the infamous Proton Pack, which is also equipped with a Proton Beam, the Cyclotron, and a Power cell that lights up. Pre-orders are already live on Star Ace Toys for $284.99, and he is set for a Q1 2025 release. Be on the lookout for the rest of the team arriving soon, with Venkman, Egon, and Stantz.

Ghostbusters 1/6 Scale Figure: Winston Zeddemore

"Ghostbusters (1984) is a classic supernatural comedy film directed by Ivan Reitman and written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. The movie blends comedy, science fiction, and horror elements, creating a unique and enduring film that has become a cultural phenomenon. Star Ace is proud to release the legend figures of Ghostbusters in 1/6 scale collectible action figure from the movie of original Ghostbusters(1984). It features a highly detailed likeness head sculpt, tailored costumes, fully articulated body and various realistic accessories. Please don't miss the opportunity to add all these characters into your collection!"

Accessories

One (1) set of Proton Pack equipped with The Cyclotron and Power cell which have working light operated by a switch.The Proton Gun which has working light that light up operated by a switch.

One (1) set of Proton Beam which can be assembled to the Proton Gun.

One (1) Radio Set with Holster

One (1) yellow rubber connector

One (1) light grey pistol belt

One (1) Key Fob

One (1) 1 Belt Gizmo with Holster and 1 Daughterboard

One (1) Figure Stand Product

