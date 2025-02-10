Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, spin master

Witness the Arrival of Spin Master's New DC Comics Metal Force Line

It is time to suit up as your favorite DC Comics villains and heroes are back with a new set of figures from Spin Master with DC Metal Force

Article Summary Discover Spin Master's DC Metal Force line with thrilling collectible figures and transforming playsets.

Watch the new DC Kids animated series where iconic villains gain high-tech armor to battle the Justice League.

Explore exciting toys like the 12” Brainiac vs. Batman set and the Metal Force Transforming Batwing.

Enhance your collection with metal collector cards revealing character backstories and abilities.

A new DC Kids animated web series is here with DC Metal Force, which kicked on in December 2024. This cartoon features Lex Luthor giving iconic supervillains their very own set of high-tech armor to take down the Justice League. However, our heroes have their own suits to match their foes, and now Spin Master is bringing this DC Universe to life in a brand new way. A whole new set of DC Comics collectibles is here, bringing the chaos of DC Metal Force to life with a new line of toys. Spin Masters 4" figures can suit up in their very own 6" mech that is packed with detail and a metal collector card. We were able to get our hands on the Joker and Batman Metal Force figures, and these figures are amazing! Each mech is nicely detailed with themed elements, and the figures stored inside make things even better.

The fun does not end there either, as a 12" Braniac vs. Batman set, a Metal Force Transforming Batwing set, and even a 12" XL Batman Mech are also coming. DC Comics fans can even boost their number with the Team-Up Battle Pack featuring Lex, Superman, Batman, and Brainiac. This new DC Metal Force line from Spin Master looks like it will be a blast, and this whole collection is already up on Amazon right now. Be sure to watch DC Metal Force with DC Kids on YouTube as well to stay up with all of their new high-tech adventures.

DC Kids Introduces the DC Comics Metal Force

"Armor up for more thrilling high-tech fun with official DC Metal Force toys from leading global children's entertainment company Spin Master! Available now on Amazon, this collection brings DC's mightiest heroes and villains to life through an epic 2-in-1 transforming playset and action figures that wear the same armored mech suits from the show!"

"Plus, each item comes with a unique metal collector card that shares the characters' backstories and abilities to help bring the crime-fighting action to life. Whether it's to recreate high-stakes showdowns from the web series, come up with epic battles or expand existing collections with new merch, these official toys are perfect for DC fans of all ages!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!