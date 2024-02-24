Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, star wars

Wizard! Iron Studios Debuts New Star Wars Anakin Pod Racer Statue

Iron Studios is back with a brand new and impressive selection of 1/10 Art Scale statue including Star Wars: The Phantom Menace fun

Iron Studios is back and is here to help commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the legendary film Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. It is time to return to Tatooine with an iconic tribute to Anakin Skywalker's signature Pod Racer. Measuring at 17.5" wide and 23.4" long, this meticulously crafted statue captures the exhilarating essence of the film's thrilling podracing sequence. Anakin Skywalker is the only human who can handle the fast speeds of this deadly race and Iron Studios has faithfully brought this race to life. From the intricate engine components to the dynamic design of the racer itself, every aspect of this statue reflects one of the high intense sequences from The Phantom Menace.

The Boonta Eve Classic awaits capturing the Anakin's pod, with intricate markings and Tatooine's rugged terrain. Podracing plays a special role for Star Wars fans who grew up during this era, and this is one statue that can easily take many fans right back to their childhood and in even greater detail. Fans can bring home the Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Anakin Pod Racer 1/20 scale at the whopping price of $749.99. It is set to get first place in Q1 2024, and pre-orders are already live on the Iron Studios Store.

Anakin's Pod Racer – Star Wars Iron Studios

"Anakin Skywalker was born on the desert planet Tatooine, in the Outer Rim Territories, in 41 ABY. He was the son of Shmi Skywalker, an enslaved woman that conceived a fatherless son. His blood had midi-chlorians (intelligent and microscopic life forms that originated from the foundation of life in the center of the galaxy and ultimately resided within the cells of all living organisms, thereby forming a symbiotic relationship with their hosts: The Force), which surpass the Grand Master Yoda and all the other Jedi on the galaxy."

"The Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn discovered Anakin during the invasion of Naboo in 32 ABY and theorized that Skywalker was conceived by the midi-chlorians. Betting on races was a popular hobby among many in Tatooine,and was through a bet made by Qui-Gon with Watto, Anakin's owner, that Skywalker was set free. Anakin Skywalker won the Boonta Eve Classic, an annual Podrace and cultural event taking place in Tatooine, happening inside and around the Grand Arena in Mos Espa, defeating the favorite and treacherous Sebulba, and guaranteeing his freedom from a life of enslavement."

