Wolverine Prepares to Fight the Hulk with New McFarlane Toys Statue

The Marvel Universe has returned to McFarlane Toys as they unveil a new collection of collectible statues that bring iconic moments to life

Article Summary Marvel's Wolverine statue from McFarlane Toys captures an iconic Hulk battle in 1:6 scale.

Inspired by The Incredible Hulk #340, the statue brings the legendary comic cover to life.

Includes a reprinted issue of Hulk #340 and a collectible art card, enhancing the fan experience.

Pre-order the Wolverine statue now for $49.99, set to release in November 2024.

When McFarlane Toys announced they were doing Marvel Comics statues, many fans were curious how far he would go. The first wave of statues was pretty impressive, bringing some of the iconic Marvel artwork from legends like Todd McFarlane, Jim Lee, and Rob Liefeld to life. Now, even more legendary covers are here, including the fury of the Wolverine from Marvel Comics, such as The Incredible Hulk #340. The battle of a lifetime has finally arrived as Wolverine is ready to take on the unstoppable power of the Hulk. This statue will be a 1:6 scale release standing 12" tall and featuring cel-shaded detail of Logan as he dons his infamous brown X-Suit.

Not only does this statue faithfully capture that iconic cover with Hulk in the claws of the mutant, but McFarlane Toys also has included a reprinted copy of The Incredible Hulk Issue #340. This is the perfect statue to get a 12" release, and it just shows that McFarlane Toys is cooking up some heat with this new Marvel Comics collection. Pre-orders are already live for this release at McFarlane Toys Store for $49.99 with a November 2024 release.

Wolverine (The Incredible Hulk #340) 1:6th Scale Collectible

"Here it is! Your #1 cover! And it looks like Wolverine and Hulk are about to go at it again. Could it have ended any other way? These two have had so many epic brawls throughout the years they were bound to meet up again in the Top Covers competition. Todd McFarlane makes the fury palpable between the two sparring partners and heaven help anyone who gets in their way."

Inspired by The Incredible Hulk Issue #340.

1:6th scale collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Includes The Incredible Hulk Issue #340.

Included collectible art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

