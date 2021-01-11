Wolverine Wants Revenge With New Sideshow Collectibles Statue

Things are about to get dicey as Sideshow Collectibles announces their newest Marvel Comics statue. Watch out Sabretooth, Wolverine is on the hunt, and nothing will be able to stop him on his mission for revenge. Standing roughly 20" tall, Wolverine is displayed leaping into action on a beautifully crafted snow base. Sideshow Collectibles is changing it up this time as well, giving the X-Men his classic brown and yellow costume. Sideshow Collectibles is also offering an exclusive version of the statue that will Gove collectors a secondary unmasked Logan head sculpt. Each head is very well detailed and will take any Marvel fan's collection to new heights.

Wolverine's brown and yellow costume is a fan-favorite suit, and it works very well with this design. The tundra theme is a great setting for the suit as well as having it blend elegantly instead of having bright yellows and blue jumping out at you. The Wolverine Premium Format Statue from Sideshow Collectibles is set to release between November 2021 and January 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find the standard for $575 and the Sideshow exclusive for $590 here. Expand your X-Men collection by adding more Marvel Sideshow Collectibles statues like Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Sabretooth to display some amazing scenes.

"There ain't no redemption for me…but there is revenge. There is revenge." Sideshow presents the Wolverine Premium Format™ Figure, leaping into the fray alongside the X-Men Collection. The Wolverine Premium Format Figure measures 20.5" tall as Logan launches himself into battle over a snowy landscape base. In this dynamic Marvel Comics-inspired presentation, a toppled tree serves as his support while the feral mutant stretches his claws to tussle in the tundra with anything that crosses his path, man or mutant."

"The polystone Wolverine Premium Format Figure features a fully sculpted costume with detailed texturing and musculature bringing his classic brown and yellow costume to life. His portrait is framed by the iconic black fins of his expressive cowl as Logan lets his anger (and Adamantium upgrades) do the talking. Complete with a red belt with an "X" buckle, sculpted brown gloves, and snow-covered boots, this figure captures all of the righteous rage of everyone's favorite clawed Canadian. Pair the Wolverine Premium Format Figure with the Sabretooth Premium Format Figure to create an epic standoff between iconic foes, or team him up with the Jean Grey Premium Format Figure and Cyclops Maquette to create an even more detailed X-Men display in your collection. The Exclusive Edition of the Wolverine Premium Format Figure includes a swap-out unmasked portrait that puts Logan's wild and frenzied face on full display, complete with a sculpted hairstyle and a fearsome snarl. Dig your claws into Sideshow's X-Men Collection and bring home the Wolverine Premium Format™ Figure today."