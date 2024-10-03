Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Effigy Gets New DC Comics Platinum Edition Figure from McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as some deep cut DC Comics figures are on the way as Platinum Edition release

Article Summary Explore the DC Multiverse with a rare Effigy Platinum Edition figure by McFarlane Toys.

Effigy, a Green Lantern villain, gains fire manipulation powers from alien Controllers.

Brief online sale offers fans the chance to own this chase figure at $22.99.

Featuring Effigy's tumultuous story and ties to key DC Comics supervillain groups.

Summon Green Lantern's light with McFarlane Toys as a new enemy arises as a new DC Comics deep-cut character is getting a new release. Martin Van Wyck, also known as Effigy, is a DC Comics supervillain who first appeared in Green Lantern (Vol. 3) #130. After being abducted by the mysterious Controllers, an offshoot of the Guardians of the Universe, Van Wyck adds his physiology-altered granted powers. Similar to that of Green Lantern, his power was fueled by the energy of flames with the ability to manipulate fire and heat. Taking up the name Effigy, he would soon turn against his abductees and come face to face with the Green Lantern himself, Kyle Rayner.

Now Effigy is back with his own DC Comics figure from McFarlane Toys, but as a Platinum Edition release. He features his sinister red suit and will come with attachable fire effects for his hands to bring the heat. Fans will be able to get a chance to find one on shelves as it is a chase figure, but McFarlane Toys is also offering collectors a chance to buy one online. Fans can join the campaign right now at McFarlane Toys Store for $22.99, and it ends in 4 days.

Effigy (Green Lantern) Platinum Edition

"Disgruntled loser Martin Van Wyck was abducted by the alien Controllers and given fire-based powers before being deemed a "failed experiment" and sent back to Earth. When using his powers, Van Wyck transformed into a white-skinned, flame-headed being and took the name Effigy. With no other ambitions, he wreaked havoc, setting fire to the Hollywood sign. After a battle with Green Lantern, he was reclaimed by the Controllers."

"Effigy later returned to Earth, where he fell for Killer Frost, but when she was buried in an avalanche, he callously abandoned her. The villain then served in the Society and Libra's Secret Society of Super-Villains and was briefly exiled to the planet of Salvation. Effigy suffered a gruesome death during Final Crisis, when The Spectre burned him alive in a lantern."

