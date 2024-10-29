Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: captain america, hasbro, Marvel Legends

Sam Gets a New Captain America: Brave New World Marvel Legends

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get bigger and Hasbro is already to dish out some brand new Marvel Legends for the film

Article Summary Sam Wilson dons a new suit as Captain America for MCU's Brave New World, continuing Steve Rogers' legacy.

Hasbro's Marvel Legends figure features Sam's new wingsuit, shield, and Red Wing accessories.

Pre-order this deluxe 6-inch figure with detailed design and articulation for $39.99 on Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Legends Captain America figure brings the MCU excitement to fans and collectors.

Steve Rogers is gone; it is time for a new set of heroes to rise to the occasion and become The Avengers. One of those heroes is Sam Wilson; he was once The Falcon but after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers retired as Captain America and passed his shield onto him. It was a rough start for Sam to accept the shield, but now a new threat has arrived, and he must rise to the occasion as Captain America for this Brave New World. Hasbro has unveiled that a new set of Marvel Legends figures are on the way from the upcoming MCU film, including Sam Wilson in a brand new suit. Take to the skies as this new Captain America is ready for action with his new wingsuit with articulated wings. He will also come with his shield, a pair of swappable hands, a secondary masked head, along with Red Wing. This updated MCU suit is pretty sweet, and Hasbro did a great job with this deluxe Marvel Legends figure that is priced at $39.99. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse, with Sam arriving in February 2025.

Marvel Legends Sam Wilson – Captain America: Brave New World

"This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like Sam Wilson from Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Captain America and other Marvel action figures."

MARVEL STUDIOS' BRAVE NEW WORLD: This collectible Marvel figure is inspired by Sam Wilson's appearance in Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

DELUXE DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: This 6 inch action figure (15 cm) features high articulation in the wings, as well as deco inspired by Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World

DELUXE ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Cap action figure comes with 7 accessories, including Cap's signature shield for dynamic poseability

