Hot Toys Unleashes New T-1000 Terminator 2: Judgement Day 1/6 Figure

Judgement Day has arrived as the T-1000 is back and comes to life with Hot Toys newest 1/6 scale figure from Terminator 2

Article Summary Hot Toys releases new 1/6 scale T-1000 figure from Terminator 2: Judgement Day, loaded with upgrades.

T-1000 showcases 30 articulation points, mimetic poly-alloy, and multiple swappable features.

Includes three heads, liquid metal effects, weapons, police uniform, and LED diorama base.

Available for pre-order at $330, this T-1000 collectible ships March 2024. Don't miss out!

Get ready for Judgement Day as Hot Toys has unveiled the return of the T-1000 with a few new Version 2.0 upgrades. The T-1000 is a highly advanced, shape-shifting terminator and was the main villain in Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991). Created by Skynet, this prototype killing machine has a mimetic poly-alloy, allowing it to morph into almost any solid shape or even mimic anyone it touches. Unlike the previous T-800 model, the T-1000 is ruthless with speed. an adaptation to any situation, and is nearly indestructible. Its quest to pursue and eliminate John Connor, the future leader of the human resistance, continues, and now Skynet has sent one back once again.

Standing 12.2" tall, the T-1000 has 30 points of articulation and will come with three swappable heads, liquid metal effects, swappable weapon arms, a police uniform, weapons, and a sweet LED diorama base. The likeness to Robert Patrick is pretty uncanny as well, and this is one Terminator collectible that fans will not want to miss this time. Pre-orders are already live for $330, and the T-1000 (2.0 Version) is set for a March 2024 release date.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day – T-1000 (2.0)

"Crafted based on T-1000's screen appearance in the film, the new version of 1/6th scale T-1000 collectible figure features two newly developed head sculpts with separate rolling eyeballs: a regular version and a battle-damaged version with liquid metal revealing design, along with three liquid metal effect forearms."

"His costumes are also faithfully recreated from a police jacket, a dark blue-colored shirt with details, two pairs of pants for different outfit options, a utility belt, to three types of shoes, including one in liquid metal effect. More detailed accessories and weapons elevating your display include a helmet, a flashlight, a walkie-talkie, a pair of sunglasses, a pair of handcuffs, a submachine gun, a pistol and a set of magnetically attachable liquid metal effects."

