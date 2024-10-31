Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: catwoman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils New 1/6 Catwoman DC Designer Series Statue

The cat is back as Catwoman is stepping into the spotlight with a brand new 1/6 scale DC Designer Series statue from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a 1/6 scale Catwoman statue inspired by DC Comics' Catwoman #43.

This limited edition statue features Catwoman mid-leap, wielding her iconic whip.

Sculpted in sleek red and black, this statue stands 13" tall and is hand-numbered.

Available for pre-order at $229.99, the Catwoman statue releases in March 2025.

McFarlane Toys and DC Direct are back once again with a brand new DC Designer Series statue. This latest release brings the infamous and seductive anti-hero Catwoman, also known as Selina Kyle, to life. Seline Kyle is an important character in Batman's life, and she first appeared in Batman #1 back in 1940. She was initially introduced as The Cat and was a simple jewel thief with a thing for disguises and capturing the attention of the World's Greatest Detective. Over time, she would end up evolving into a more complex DC Comics character and allying herself with Batman against greater threats. Her relationship with Batman is even more famously complex, filled with romantic tension and respect, but a massive divide against how they see the world.

This makes their love-hate relationship work so perfectly, and now the beauty of her crime-spree lifestyle comes to life with a new statue. Inspired by the artwork of DC Comics Catwoman #43, this statue stands 13" tall. It features Catwman leaping through the air with her whip in hand and a sleek red and black shaded deco. The statue will be a limited edition, will be hand-numbered on the base, and is priced at $229.99. Pre-orders are already live on McFarlane Toys Store with a Mach 2025 release, so get yours before she escapes.

Catwoman by Jock (DC Designer Series) 1:6 Scale Resin Statue

"Killer Croc rolls into the East End tearing up anyone dumb enough to get in a croc/human's way! And where Croc goes, can Onyx be far behind? Confused? So's Catwoman, but she hardly has time to ask questions!"

Product Features:

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 13" tall (including base)

Statue is based on Catwoman #43 by Jock

Made of polyresin

Limited Edition

Hand-numbered on the base

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues

1:6th Scale Statue

