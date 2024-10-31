Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, star wars

Sideshow Returns to the Star Wars Cantina with New Labria 1/6 Figure

The Devil Man himself has arrived from Sideshow Collectibles as they unveil their latest set of Star Wars 1/6 scale figures

Sideshow Collectible is stepping into the world of Scum & Villainy once more as they debut their newest 1/6 scale figure. This line is taking Star Wars fans back to the infamous Mos Eisley Cantina on Tatooine, bringing some of the dangerous criminals to life in great detail. One of their latest releases brings Labria, also known as Devil Man, the Devaronian male who appeared in Star Wars: A New Hope, to life. There were plenty of stand-out aliens during this sequence, and many stood out by just their looks alone; one was Labria, who is recognized by his devil-like appearance. He features a horned look with sharp fangs and red skin, and he is known as a smuggler, spy, and informant with shady connections to the Galactic Empire. Sideshow now brings Devil Man to life with an impressive new figure with wicked head sculpt, fabric cloak, and clothes, and he comes with a DL-21 Blaster. Waitlists are live on Sideshow for $270, and he is expected to have an October 2025 release date.

Star Wars Scum & Villainy Labria 1/6 Scale Figure

"Evil wears many faces. Crooked and cruel, the Devaronian known as Labria escapes the large bounty on his head by skulking through cantinas. But it's difficult for a vicious army captain to stay hidden with huge horns, red skin, and a row of yellowing teeth that show every time he smiles at someone else's misfortune… Still, if Labria's home planet doesn't want him, the beings that linger at sketchy space ports could definitely use Kardue'sai'Malloc's skills!"

"Inspired by the character's appearance in A New Hope™, this fully articulated, highly poseable high-end Star Wars figure wears cut and sew clothing befitting a disguised man of his distinguished station. His costume includes a dark gray cravat, a navy-blue shirt, and a black vest, cape, pants, boots, and gloves."

