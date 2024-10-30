Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars: Ahsoka Lieutenant Callahan Figure Revealed by Hasbro

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new selection of Star Wars: The Vintage Collection collectibles

Hasbro is back with yet another Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure as they return to the events of Ahsoka. While most of the main characters have already received their very own Vintage Collection figure, they are now expanding the line-up. Build up your New Republic squadron as a new pilot is setting a course, and Lieutenant Callahan, a human female pilot, makes a landing. Lieutenant Callahan serves the New Republic and is stationed on the planet Lothal. She was stationed alongside Captain Porter and was one of the pilots who was assigned by Governor Ryder Azadi to locate Commander Sabine Wren.

The kicks off the thrilling opening sequence of Ahsoka on Lothal, continuing the events of Star Wars: Rebels. Callahan will make a fine pilot to add to your squadron and she will come with a removable flight helmet along with a blaster. While not a popular character, it is nice to see these oddball releases arrive as they did back during the Kenner days. Pre-orders for The Vintage Collection Lieutenant Callahan arrive today on Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse for $16.99 with a Summer 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Lieutenant Callahan

"HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 | Available: Summer 2025. Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

"Based on Lieutenant Callahan from Star Wars: Ahsoka, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging (VC #351), as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. May the Force be with you! Available for pre-order on October 30 at 1PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and fan channel retailers."

