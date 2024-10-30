Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, The Black Series | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Jedi Shaak Ti Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new selection of Star Wars: The Black Series collectibles

Article Summary Explore Hasbro's new Shaak Ti collectible from Star Wars: The Black Series, a detailed 6-inch action figure.

Revive the Jedi Order with Shaak Ti, featuring a blue lightsaber and Jedi robe from Attack of the Clones.

Pre-orders for Shaak Ti open today on Fan Channel sites, priced at $24.99, with release set for Summer 2025.

Star Wars fans can capture iconic moments and scenes with this highly detailed Black Series action figure.

The Force is strong with Hasbro as they are bringing back some infamous and legendary Jedi from the Republic. Build up the Jedi Order once again with some new Star Wars: The Black Series figures, including Jedi Master Shaak Ti. Shaat Ti is getting a new 6" figure base due to her appearance in Attack of the Clones during the Battle of Geonosis. Shaak Ti did not have a big role throughout the Prequel Trilogy, but she made some appearances in the animated The Clone Wars series. It is unclear of her whereabouts after the rise of the Empire as in Legends lore, she was killed by General Grevious in a Revenge of the Sith deleted scenes. In video games, she saved Order 66 and arrived on Felucia, only to be confronted by Darth Vader's secret Sith Apprentice Starkiller. Either way, she is a powerful and peaceful Jedi Master who has been faithfully brought to life in great detail and features her blue lightsaber with a Jedi robe. Collectors can find pre-orders for Shaak Ti arriving today on the Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, and she is set for a Summer 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series Shaak Ti

"HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Summer 2025. Star Wars: The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, and series."

"This Star Wars action figure is detailed to look like Shaak Ti from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. With exquisite features and decoration, The Black Series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. May the Force be with you! Available for pre-order on October 30 at 1PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and fan channel retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!