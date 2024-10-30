Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: ghostbusters, mondo

Mondo Unveils The Real Ghostbusters Peter Venkman 1/12 Scale Figure

The Real Ghostbusters are back as Mondo has uneveiled their latest creation with new 1/12 scale figures of the infamous animated series

Article Summary Mondo reveals a new 1/12 scale action figure of Peter Venkman from The Real Ghostbusters animated series.

Two versions available: Standard Edition at $101 and Timed Edition at $202, featuring additional accessories.

Both figures include Slimer, Proton Pack, plasma beam, extra hands, ghost trap, and secondary head.

Pre-orders are live for these detailed figures, with more Ghostbusters characters expected in the future.

The Real Ghostbusters was an animated TV series that aired from 1986 to 1991, and based on the hit 1984 film Ghostbusters. It was developed by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, and continued the adventures of the ghost-hunting team. The team consisted of Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore, along with the ghost Slimer returning as the team mascot. The show expanded on the movie's ghost-hunting themes, along with new supernatural lore, and more character development compared to the live-action series. This beloved series is now back once more as Mondo has unveiled their newest line of 1/12 scale action figures! Peter Venkman is kicking off this new line with two version being offered with a normal version priced at $101 and a Timed Edition for $202.

Both versions come with a Slimer, a Proton Pack, a plasma beam, an extra pair of hands, a secondary head, and a ghost trap. However, The Real Ghostbusters Time Edition comes with the ghost Samhain with some swappable heads and hands. Both versions are nicely crafted, capturing the animated elements of the hit cartoon series, but that price cold be a burden for a 1/12 figure. Pre-orders are already live for both versions right on Mondo, and be on the lookout for more of The Real Ghostbusters to arrive in the future.

The Real Ghostbusters – Peter Venkman 1/12 Scale Figure

"They're back to save the world… in 1/12 scale! Complete with swappable hands and portraits, Mondo's Dr. Peter Venkman 1/12 scale figure is equipped with his trusty proton pack, particle thrower and ghost trap. And each of our Real Ghostbusters comes paired with a goblin from the show… in this case, the friendly spectral accomplice Slimer!"

ARTISTS

Concept Design – Alex Brewer

Sculpt – Alex Brewer

Paint – Mark Bristow

Packaging Art – Jordan Christianson

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – LordBobasaurus

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Alternate Serious Head

Proton Pack with Particle Thrower Wand

Ghost Trap

Swappable Trap Cartridge with Mini Samhain

Slimer with Stand

Alternate Gloved Hands

Particle Stream

