Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Digs Up The Transformers: The Movie with Constructicon Scrapper

Hasbro is back with a new release from The Transformers: The Movie as a new Studio Series is on the way with Scrapper

Article Summary Hasbro revives Transformers: The Movie with Scrapper in the new Studio Series line.

Scrapper, leader of the Constructicons, converts into front-end loader in 17 steps.

Combine Scrapper with other Constructicons to form the iconic Devastator.

Pre-orders available now for Scrapper, releasing in May 2025 at $34.99.

Hasbro is back with some brand new releases from the 80s as they return to the events of The Transformer: The Movie for some new Studios Series figures. Scrapper has arrived and is the leader of the Constructicons, and is known for his calculating mind and sharp engineering skills. As a Decepticon architect, he has helped design structures for Cybertron, and he carries a polite personality that hides his sinister and undying loyalty to the Decepticon cause. However, he is just one part of the machine as he can combine with other Constructicons, to form the deadly Devastator, and Scrapper is the right leg.

Hasbro now brings this neon green and purple Deception to life with a figure that is inspired by Transformers: The Movie. Standing 6.5" tall, Scrapper can convert into his front-end loader mode in just 17 steps. This bot will also sport three blasters as well as some of the new Transformers Studios Series packaging. Pre-orders are already live for $34.99, he is set for a May 2025, and be sure to keep an eye out for the rest of the Constructions.

The Transformers: The Movie – Constructicon Scrapper

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Constructicon Scrapper action figure, inspired by Transformers: The Movie! Combine the 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) Constructicon Scrapper figure with other Transformers Constructicon action figures to create the Devastator action figure!"

"Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the Studio Series Transformers action figure from robot to front-end loader mode in 17 steps. The figure has articulated head, arms, and legs for action poses. Look for more Transformers Studio Series collectible figures to build a movie-inspired collection!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!