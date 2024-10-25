Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

McFarlane Unveils New Spawn #1 (Black, White & Red All Over) Statue

A brand new statue has been unveiled from McFarlane Toys as they debut their new limited edition Spawn #1 (Black White & Red All Over)

Standing 10" tall, this statue captures Al Simmons' supernatural transformation with incredible detail.

Features a signed scroll stand by Todd McFarlane and a hand-numbered limited edition base.

Pre-order now for $449.99 and get ready for its March 2025 release from McFarlane Toys.

There are no McFarlane Toys without giving collectors some Spawn, and that is what they have with a new 1/10 scale statue. A brand new statue titled Black, White & Red All Over brings the infamous Image Comics Spawn #1, released in May 1992, to life. This issue was a landmark debut of Todd McFarlane's infamous character and was published by Image Comics. The story follows a government assassin, Al Simmons, who ends up getting betrayed and murdered by his superior. He would soon make a deal with the demon known as Malebolgia, resurrecting him as a Hellspawn. This supernatural entity is now back and ready to discover his role as a pawn in a battle between Heaven and Hell, and McFarlane Toys captures this #1 issue in great detail.

Each statue features that signature artwork brought to life and will include a hand-signed scroll stand by Todd McFarlane himself. Standing 10" tall, Al Simmons takes on his role as a new tortured hero with flowing cape, Necro powers in effects and the iconic Image Comics comic logo base. Pre-orders for this Hellspawn are already live on McFarlane Toys for a whopping $449.99, and Spawn is set to arrive in March 2025.

Spawn #1 (Black White & Red All Over)

"While a strange assailant stalks the city, ripping out human hearts, another otherworldly being arrives. As his mind reels, our tortured hero remembers that he struck a deal with the devil in order to return to his beloved wife – five years after his death."

Statue is inspired by the historic SPAWN ISSUE #1 Cover Artwork by Todd McFarlane.

Stands approximately 10" tall and is made of polyresin.

Includes a Todd McFarlane hand-signed scroll stand for display with the statue.

Limited Edition release

Hand-numbered on each of the bases.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn Statues and Figures.

