Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New Swamp Thing (Planet Rann) MegaFig Coming Soon from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new selection of collectibles including a brand new MegaFig with Swamp Thing from Planet Rann

Article Summary Explore Swamp Thing's red alien transformation on a new cosmic journey to Planet Rann with McFarlane Toys.

Shaping the narrative, Swamp Thing teams up with Adam Strange in a battle for environmental restoration.

This MegaFig features 22 articulation points, enriched with display base and alternate hands.

Pre-order your Swamp Thing (Planet Rann) MegaFig with collectible art card for $39.99, launching December 2024.

McFarlane Toys is ready for a new cosmic adventure as they debut a brand new DC Multiverse MegaFig with Swamp Thing. He is known for his connection to "The Green," the collective force of plant life on Earth, and protects this force. However, in the DC Comics Swamp Thing: Green Hell series, this creature finds himself on Rann, a distant and desolate world in dire need of environmental aid. This comic features the infamous Adam Strange to help ring this world back to life, a challenge that might be more than he can handle. This new Rann inspired figure says goodbye to his classic green design for a more aline red design. This consists of some new extraterrestrial planet covering his body, changing his look-up entirely compared to previous DC Multiverse figures. Hopefully, this means an Adam Strange DC Multiverse figure is in the works for the future, and in the meantime, pre-orders for Plant Rann Swamp Thing are live for $39.99 with a December 2024 release.

McFarlane Toys Debuts Swamp Thing (Planet Rann) MegaFig

"Swamp Thing's incredible space-based adventure continues as he arrives on Rann, desperate to find his way back home to Earth and to Abby! But first he comes to blow with Rann's champion–Adam Strange!"

Mega Figures are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play.

Includes a set of alternate fist hands and figure display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front and character biography on the back.

Collect all of McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!