Diamond Select Unveils New Dungeons & Dragons Acererak Diorama

Diamond Select Toys is back with a new set of collectibles including the arrival of a new Dungeons & Dragons Acererak Gallery Diorama

Diamond Select Toys is ready to roll a D20 and add some new depth to your infamous Dungeons & Dragons games. They are back with another impressive Gallery Diorama statue as they continue to step into the lore that is D&D. This time, a powerful lich and prominent villain in the Dungeons & Dragons lore has arrived as Acererak has arrived. Best known as the architect of the infamous Tomb of Horrors, this human attained immortality after diving deep into dark necromancy. Standing 10" tall, Diamond Select Toys captures all the horror of this deadly undead wizard in great detail for the diorama.

Whether collectors want a trophy for their completed quest, or just a stand in for your ongoing journey then this is the perfect release. Acererak's name strikes fear across adventurers and it is pretty impressively sculpted by Diamond Select for this release. From fallen warriors at his feet to his undead grim, this is a truly terrifying Dungeon & Dragons release that is price dat $75. Be sure to check out some of the other D&D releases from Diamond Select with Xanathar and the Demolish Dice Holder. Pre-orders are already live online and at your Local Comic Book Store with a Q3 2025 release.

Dungeons & Dragons Acererak Gallery Diorama

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Roll the dice and take your chances! You're going up against Acererak, the undead wizard who loves devious traps and evil schemes. And this incredible 1/7 scale statue captures him at his evilest! Gripping his skull-headed staff and standing atop a pile of crumbling bricks and warriors remains, this approximately 10-inch statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and it comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Sandro Luis Sampaio!"

