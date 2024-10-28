Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, flash, McFarlane Toys

The Flash Races On In from Justice League Task Force with McFarlane

Step into the DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their latest set of figures including video game version of Flash

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Flash figure from 1995's Justice League Task Force game.

The 7" figure boasts 8-bit styling and is part of a Build-A-Figure wave including Darkseid.

Features include 22 points of articulation, collectible art card, and attack effects.

Pre-orders open at McFarlane Toys Store for $24.99, featuring Batman, Superman, and Aquaman.

The Fastest Man Alive is racing on in with a brand new DC Multiverse figure as The Flash is returning back to the events of 1995. Developed for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) and Sega Genesis, Justice League Task Force was a hit fighting game based on DC Comics' Justice League characters. Darkseid has arrived on Earth, and it is up to the League to take him down. McFarlane Toys is now bringing this video game to the DC Multiverse with a new Build-A-Figure wave. Wally West is back as the Scarlet Speedster with a new figure that will get a new 8-bit stylized deco. Wally will come with a set of power attacks along with. Apiece to build the deadly Ruler of Apokalips, Darkseid. This is a very interesting wave of figures from McFarlane Toys, and it is fun to see a game like Justice League Task Force get some new love. Pre-orders are already live on McFarlane Toys Store for this wave for $24.99 each, with also incudes Superman, Batman, and Aquaman.

The Flash (Justice League Task Force)

"THE FLASH as featured in the classic video game JUSTICE LEAGUE TASK FORCE.

THE FLASH POWERS: super speed, intangibility, superhuman agility, time travel, creates and controls lightning, multiversal knowledge.

FIRST APPEARANCE: THE FLASH #110 (1959)

ALIAS/ALTER EGO: Wally West AKA: Scarlet Speedster, The Fastest Man Alive

BASE OF OPERATIONS: Keystone City."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

16-Bit Deco to recreate the classic video game appearance.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the JLTF Build-a line will assemble DARKSEID.

Includes 2 attack effects, base, and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!