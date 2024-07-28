Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: deadpool, iron studios, marvel, wolverine

Wolverine Suits Up with New Deadpool & Wolverine Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios is back once again with some brand new collectibles including a new Wolverine from the upcoming MCU film

Article Summary Iron Studios releases new 1/10 Art Scale statue of Wolverine from the upcoming MCU film Deadpool & Wolverine.

Wolverine is showcased in his Marvel Comics accurate yellow and blue X-Suit with iconic mask.

Statue features detailed sculpting, swappable arm options, and an unexpected inclusion of Headpool.

Available for pre-order now, the Wolverine statue is set for release in Q1 2025 at a price of $199.99.

After 20 years, the Wolverine has finally arrived on screen and is finally donning a Marvel Comics accurate costume. That is right, the new Deadpool & Wolverine film is one Marvel fans will surely not want to miss. Everyone wants to take part in the action, including Iron Studios, which has unveiled their newest 1/10 Art Scale statue of the legendary X-Men. Wearing his iconic mask and signature yellow and blue X-Suit, Wolverine is ready for the adventure of a lifetime with the one and only Deadpool. This new statue is nicely sculpted, capturing the perfect amount of details from the film. For some reason, Iron Studios has also included Headpool with this release, which is an odd choice. On top of that there are some customizing options for Logan with swappable arms with sleeves on or off as well as supposably a crossed arms pose. Collectors can bring home this X-Men home in Q1 2025 for $199.99 and pre-orders are already live.

Deadpool & Wolverine – Logan – Art Scale 1/10

"On a base that evokes a scene of pure destruction, like a battlefield with metal plates, beams, and rebars from a demolished construction site under rocks and concrete, the mutant hero and notorious member of the X-Men crosses his arms as if forming the letter X with them, unsheathing his feared claws coated with the indestructible metal called Adamantium, positioning himself ready to charge against any enemy."

"Presented for the first time on the big screen wearing a yellow costume with a mask more faithful to his version from Marvel Comics, the most beloved member of the group created by Professor X arrives in a large statue by Iron Studios in the statue "Wolverine – Deadpool & Wolverine – Legacy Replica 1/4", with Logan traversing the Marvel multiverse in an apparently reluctant partnership with the Merc with a Mouth."

