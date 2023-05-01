Wonder Woman Has Been Unleashed for Iron Studios DC Comics Statue New 1/10 Art Scale statues are on the way from Iron Studios capturing plenty of iconic franchises like Wonder Woman

The Amazon demigoddess has arrived at Iron Studios as they debut their latest set of DC Comics statues. Wonder Woman has been unleashed with a brand new 11/6" tall statue, capturing her beauty and skill. Visiting a fall Greek Temple, Princess Diana is placed on a nicely detail base showing off a fallen statue of Hermes. Wonder Woman is loaded hand-painted detail on her armor as well as signature weapons with her cape, shield, sword, spear, and even the Lasso of Truth at her side. Tons of detail was poured into this statue, and DC Comics fans will not want to miss out on owning this beauty for their Wonder Woman collection. Iron Studio has her priced at $210, set for a June 2024 release, and fans can find them right here.

Iron Studios Unleashes Wonder Woman with New Statue

"In the ruins of a Greek temple, rests of broken vases and urns are surrounded by roots and tendrils of vegetation, together with a fallen statue of the god of speed Hermes. In this set, the majestic figure of a warrior goddess climbs the antient stone steps with her long red and golden boots, wielding a lance in her left hand, and protecting her right side with a powerful shield with her symbol, the amazon princess in her classic combat armor equipped with a sword on her back, and the mystic Lasso of Hestia on her waist, watches while the wind causes her red cape to wave alongside her black hair."

"Over a base decorated with Greek columns around her with the symbolic star sculpted between the columns and the logo in the front, Iron Studios proudly presents the Wonder Woman Unleashed Deluxe – DC Comics – Art Scale 1:10 Statue, presenting the greatest female superhero in the DC universe in a new standard of excellence in the 1:10 scale, over an extremely detailed base with mythological elements that remind a battle set of antient Greece, and completes the iconic DC Trinity together with the statues of Superman and Batman Unleashed Deluxe previously revealed by Iron Studios."