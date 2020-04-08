Wonder Woman Receives a New Minico Statue from Iron Studios

Iron Studios increase their growing Minico statue line as DC Comics icon Wonder Woman gets her time to shine. This statue comes in a 5.3 inches tall, made of plastics and will include a base display. The statue features that interesting Minico big headed and animated design. She is featuring her classic outfit and the colors are quite bright. She is placed on the ruin of a Greek styled base that gives her a dynamic feel. These pieces are nicely crated and will all be hand painted so you know you are getting good quality.

The Minico sculpt is an interesting design that can turn many fans away. The big head look is nothing new as we see in constantly portrayed in the Funko world. However, while these statues sculpt can turn some fans away it can also attract a nice variety of dedicated Wonder Woman fans. Iron Studios might be testing the animated waters but her dynamic pose, color, and sculpt are still nicely done that any fan can appreciate. She would look good displayed alone or you can add her to the other DC Comics Minico statues like Lobo, Superman, Aquaman, and Harley Quinn. The Iron Studios The DC Comics Wonder Woman Minico is priced at $29.99. She is expected to be released on September 20, 2020, and pre-orders are already live and you can find her located here. Check out some of Iron Studios' other Minico statues other iconic characters from Lord of the Rings, Thundercats, and many more.

DESCRIPTION

License: DC Comics

Scale: Minico Figures

Features:

Creation: Iron Studios

Made in plastic (PVC)

Hand painted

Includes base display

Product dimensions: 5.3 in (H) x 4.1 in (W) x 3.1 in (L)

Product Weight: 0.3 lbs

Released US: Third quarter of 2020

*This item will be shipped from our warehouse in Los Angeles – California