WonderCon Exclusive Masters of the Universe The Goddess Revealed

New exclusives from Mondo are coming soon for WonderCon including a new 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe The Goddess

The Goddess is a mystical and powerful character in the world of Masters of the Universe and is often associated with the origins of He-Man. She first appeared back in 1982 with the He-Man and the Power Sword mini-comic. The Goddess is a green-skinned sorceress who grants Prince Adam his legendary weapons and armor. In the early days of MOTU, both The Goddess and Teela are the same action figure, leading to the minicomics stating that Teela is a clone of The Goddess that Skeletor tried to steal as an infant but was rescued by Man-At-Arms instead. The Goddess has played a crucial role in guiding He-Man on his heroic journey, and now she has returned.

She will now guide your Mondo 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe collection to new heights as she arrives as an exclusive WonderCon release. Coming in at 11.5" tall, the Masters of the Universe The Goddess is limited to only 1000 pieces. She will feature an impressive sculpt with three swappable heads, a variety of hands, a cobra headdress, a spear, a staff, a shield, a Serpentine Spell, and a sword with sheath. The Goddess is priced at $250, and all online WonderCon exclusives from Monod will drop off on Friday, March 28, at 1 PM EST, only on MondoShop.com.

Masters of the Universe: The Goddess 1/6 Figure – Limited Edition

"Harnessing the Power of Ka, Teela has ascended to become the Mystic Guardian of Grayskull! Complete with swappable weaponry and portraits, our Masters of the Universe – The Goddess 1/6 Scale Figure features faux fur and fabric elements plus an epic headdress worthy of the warrior deity of Planet Eternia."

ARTISTS

Concept Design – Emiliano Santalucia

Sculpt – Tommy Hodges

Paint – Mark Bristow

Cut and Sew – Esther Skandunas

Packaging Art – Florian Bertmer

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – Raúl Barrero

Art Direction – Hector Arce

PRODUCT INCLUDES

The Goddess Figure

Alternate Smiling Portrait

Alternate Helmet Portrait

Cobra Headdress

Sword with Sheath

Spear

Cobra Staff

Shield

Serpentine Spell

x4 Pairs of Hand Swaps

Figure Stand

