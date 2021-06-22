Take A Look At Some of Blizzard's New "From The Vault" Collectibles

Blizzard Entertainment has been dedicating each month to a new set theme of unique collectibles. Last month, fans were celebrating the 5th anniversary of the hit multiplayer game Overwatch. This month we are diving into the realm of World of Warcraft as we celebrate the return to a lost era of Azeroth. Burning Crusade Classic is a faithful recreation of the original Burning Crusade DLC that was originally realized back in 2007. The Blizzard Gear Store has been loaded out with a new assortment of new collectibles and gear that any World of Warcraft fan will want in their collection. Our friends over at Blizzard sent us some of the amazing collectibles that they have thrown in their shop for this month only.

Kicking things off first is limited edition From the Vault Burning Crusade Dark Portal Concept Art Print. The Dark Portal can now be immortalized in your World of Warcraft collection with this amazing art print. This print showed off and embodied Blizzard's 30th Anniversary symbol on it, and it is only available for this month and made to order, so do not miss out and it can be found here. Collectors can then see the Dark Portal in full color with this limited edition World of Warcraft Burning Crusade pin. The pin is limited to 1,500 pieces and is amazing up close with popping color, and even with its larger design, it will fit any fan's outfit. The widow packing is nice for in-box collectors and Burning Crusader fans who want this beautiful pin in their gaming setup.

Last but not least, Blizzard sent us over the unique World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic 27" x 20" 1000-Piece Puzzles. This bad boy allows fans to rebuild the Outland and defeat the Burning Legion with the art straight from the game expansion. This will be a fun, relaxing puzzle to throw together when taking a break from exploring the shattered remains of the once beautiful orc homeworld, Draenor. All of these World of Warcraft Burning Crusade collectible is very well done, and they are the perfect pieces for any fan's gaming collection. The From the Vault Art Print is one of the most unique pieces of the lot, and fans will definitely want to buy one before time runs out. All of these and more are available right now on the Blizzard Gear Store here, and stay tuned for July's From the Vault event for more surprises.