Worlds Collide with the Takara Tomy's Transformers x Evangelion Collab

A truly impressive collaboration has arrived from Takara Tomy with the Transformers x Evangelion Synergenex Series figure

In the hit anime series, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Angels are mysterious, powerful beings that attack humanity throughout the series. It appears that they have now crafted a new robot from Energon as Takara Tomy debuts their wicked Transformers x Evangelion Synergenex Series figure. Evangelion Prime Unit-01 is online, which beautifully fuses the worlds of Transformers and Neon Genesis Evangelion into one. Inspired by the iconic Evangelion Unit-01 from the anime and the leadership presence of Optimus Prime, this figure reimagines Prime in Unit-01's signature purple & green color, with some modified specifications.

Standing about 9.84″ tall, this special Transformers: Evangelion Prime Unit-01 is fully articulated and converts from robot to semi-truck mode. This is where things get more interesting, as Prime will come with some fun-themed accessories, such as a Cassius Axe, an Ion Gatling blaster, two Progressive Energy Knives, a Core Matrix, a back-mount unit, and holder parts. There is also a removable mask to show the beast from within being unleashed for Evangelion Prime, which is a super nice touch by Takara Tomy. This gorgeous Transformers collab is already up for pre-order at $84.99 and is set to release in October 2026.

Transformers x Evangelion – Evangelion Prime Unit-01

"Two epic franchises crossover for one ultimate figure from Takara Tomy! Based on the collab between Transformers x Neon Genesis Evangelion, comes the T-Spark Synergenex Evangelion Prime Unit-01 action figure. This figure features the iconic Optimus Prime with various EVA Unit-01 features, including the purple and green color scheme, and reimagined accessories that capture the look of both franchises. Evangelion Prime Unit-01 features multiple points of articulation for creating a variety of fun poses, along with being able to convert from robot mode to a truck mode. Don't miss your chance to add this figure to your collection!"

Box Contents

Evangelion Prime Unit-01 figure

Ion Gatling blastter

2 Progressive energy knives

Cassius' Axe

Core Matrix

Back mount unit

Holder parts

Instructions

